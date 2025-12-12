Vaibhav Suryavanshi reacts to beating Virat Kohli on Google: ‘I did hear the news. Feels nice but…’

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's popularity knows no bounds. The 14-year-old teen sensation continues to make the world his oyster as he keeps on smashing runs for fun. The southpaw's juggernaut reached the U19 Asia Cup on Friday as he hammered 171 runs off 95 balls for India against the United Arab Emirates at the ICC Cricket Academy, with the help of nine boundaries and 14 sixes. His performance helped the Ayush Mhatre-led side post 433/6 in the allotted fifty overs, and this was enough for India to register a comprehensive 234-run win. Vaibhav Suryavanshi reacts to being the most-searched Indian sports personality of 2025(SonyLiv Screengrab/AFP)

Ever since making a name for himself for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition, Suryavanshi's stocks have risen in world cricket; hence, it is no surprise that he was the most-searched Indian sports personality on Google in 2025, even ahead of the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

His performance against the UAE in the U19 Asia Cup earned him the Player of the Match award, and it was then that Suryavanshi was asked about being the most searched sports personality in India in 2025.

Suryavanshi gave an honest response to the query, stating that his focus remains on playing good cricket for the side he represents. However, he did admit that these things do give him happiness and joy.

Here's how the conversation went between the broadcaster and Suryavanshi

Broadcaster: When we conduct research about you, you may not be aware of this. According to Google, you are the most searched person in India overall over the last year, even surpassing Virat Kohli. You are in the sixth spot in terms of being the most searched personality in the world. Our job is to build you up; our job is to do research about you. But it is not your job; your job is to keep the focus. Amidst all this hype, how do you stay grounded?

Suryavanshi: I don't pay attention to these things. I keep the focus on my game. Yes, I do hear about these developments, and it does feel nice. I look at it, feel good about it and then move forward. That's about it.

Suryavanshi's memorable 2025

Suryavanshi grabbed the headlines first in the IPL after smashing the second-fastest century by an Indian in the tournament, going past the three-figure mark off just 35 balls against the Gujarat Titans. Ever since then, he has gone from strength to strength, scoring runs all around the world, including England and Australia.

The consistent show in the Youth matches also led to Suryavanshi earning an India A call-up as he represented the team in the Emerging Asia Cup under the captaincy of Jitesh Sharma. He began the tournament with a bang, hitting a century against the United Arab Emirates.