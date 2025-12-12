Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes long-standing 17-year-old record in swashbuckling hitting display in U19 Asia Cup

There is no stopping Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The 14-year-old is proving that the world is his oyster as he continues to smash one record after another. The southpaw batter was at his best for India against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the U19 Asia Cup fixture on Friday at the ICC Cricket Academy, as he hammered 171 runs off 95 balls with the help of nine boundaries and 14 sixes. The left-handed batter played at an astonishing strike rate of 180 as the UAE bowlers had no clue how to stop the batter from being his free-flowing self. Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed 171 runs against UAE.(Screengrab/SonyLIV)

During the course of his knock, Suryavanshi also smashed the world record for hitting the most sixes in a single innings in a Youth ODI. Owing to his performance, Suryavanshi broke the record of Australia's Michael Hill, who had smashed 12 maximums while playing against Namibia U19 way back in 2008.

Suryavanshi, who hails from Samastipur, Bihar and plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), also became the first player in the history of the game to have more than 50 Youth ODI sixes in their career.

The youngster had brought up his century off just 56 balls as India dominated the UAE at the ICC Academy. This whirlwind knock helped India U19 post 433/6 in the allotted fifty overs. Aaron George and Vihaan Malhotra also chipped in as both batters scored 69 each, helping India surpass the 400-run mark without breaking a sweat.

Earlier, the left-handed Suryanshi broke a plethora of records in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He brought up his maiden ton in the tournament, becoming the first teenager in the world to record three T20 centuries in their career.

Suryavanshi's India A debut

Earlier this year, Suryavanshi earned his maiden India A call-up as he represented the side in the Emerging Asia Cup, where he played under the captaincy of Jitesh Sharma.

In this tournament as well, Suryavanshi announced himself in style, smashing a century off just 32 balls against the UAE.

Suryavanshi made a name for himself in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals earlier this year as he smashed the fastest century by an Indian in the tournament, bringing up the three-figure mark off just 35 balls against Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans.

The southpaw then smashed runs for fun in the Youth series against England and Australia. Suryavanshi is expected to headline India's squad in the upcoming U19 World Cup, set to be played in January 2026.