India vs UAE LIVE Score, Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre headline IND's next gen in Dubai

Live

By

India vs UAE LIVE Score, Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be the big name on show for IND U-19.

India vs UAE LIVE Score, Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: There has been no shortage of Asia Cup action across the men’s game in 2025. There was the highly controversial senior T20 tournament, followed by last month’s Rising Stars Cup that involved the A teams from the major Asian nations. Now, to close out 2025, another iteration of the Asia Cup is here – this time the U-19 tournament, platforming the young stars who will be the future of the sport on the continent. Headlining India’s opening clash of the tournament against the United Arab Emirates’ young colts in this fifty over format will be a pair of star openers – Ayush Mhatre, who captains the side and looks set to be a staple of Indian cricket for years to come, and across from him, the dashing, special left-hander Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a player blessed with power and six-hitting ability that belies his age. A lot of expectation will be on their shoulders given their ability to generate fast starts and reach big scores, but there is a lot of talent elsewhere in this Indian team as well. VIhaan Malhotra as the vice-captain adds stability and reliable runs through the middle order, having performed admirably in England and against Australia during age group matches this year. Harvansh Pangalia has shown an ability to play match-winning knocks, and Kanishk Chouhan has developed into a leader with the ball for a team that has played a lot of cricket together over the last year or so. India reached the final of the 2024 tournament just about a year ago at the same venue in Dubai, but lost handily to Bangladesh: this year, the team will have the pressure on them to go one match better. Proceedings kick off against the UAE at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, and a win will be the expectation – but it will be about which players can stand up and impress early on. ...Read More

Headlining India’s opening clash of the tournament against the United Arab Emirates’ young colts in this fifty over format will be a pair of star openers – Ayush Mhatre, who captains the side and looks set to be a staple of Indian cricket for years to come, and across from him, the dashing, special left-hander Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a player blessed with power and six-hitting ability that belies his age. A lot of expectation will be on their shoulders given their ability to generate fast starts and reach big scores, but there is a lot of talent elsewhere in this Indian team as well. VIhaan Malhotra as the vice-captain adds stability and reliable runs through the middle order, having performed admirably in England and against Australia during age group matches this year. Harvansh Pangalia has shown an ability to play match-winning knocks, and Kanishk Chouhan has developed into a leader with the ball for a team that has played a lot of cricket together over the last year or so. India reached the final of the 2024 tournament just about a year ago at the same venue in Dubai, but lost handily to Bangladesh: this year, the team will have the pressure on them to go one match better. Proceedings kick off against the UAE at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, and a win will be the expectation – but it will be about which players can stand up and impress early on.