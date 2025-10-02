Search Search
Thursday, Oct 02, 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi's ton helps India outplay Australia in first youth Test, visitors register comprehensive victory

PTI |
Updated on: Oct 02, 2025 11:37 am IST

India U19 stamped their superiority over Australia U19 with an innings and 58 runs win in the first Youth Test

India U19 stamped their superiority over Australia U19 with an innings and 58 runs win in the first Youth Test here on Thursday.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a century for India in the first innings. (Action Images via Reuters)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a century for India in the first innings. (Action Images via Reuters)

Having a mountain to climb, Australia U19 resumed their second innings at eight for one but were bowled out for 127 in 49.3 overs.

India needed to bat just once in the game, thanks to hundreds from Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Vedant Trivedi.

Medium pacer Deepesh Devendran, who took five wickets in the first innings, added three more to his match tally. Kishan Kumar, Khilan Patel and Anmoljeet Singh shared the rest of the wickets to fall as Australian batting crumbled against the visitors.

The second and final Youth Test begins in Mackay from October 7.

India had blanked the hosts 3-0 in the preceding Youth ODI series.

Catch all the latest Cricket news and follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated.
