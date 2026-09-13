Vande Mataram played before India-Afghanistan T20 tie

New Delhi: For the first time at a cricket match involving the India men’s team, the national song, Vande Mataram, was played in full before the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, before the start of the first Twenty 20 International against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Monday.

India players during the National Anthem ahead of the first T20I against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

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It is in keeping with new protocol that is expected to be followed before the start of series and tournaments where the national anthem is traditionally played.

The development follows the passage of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in late July. The amendment to Section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, extends to the national song, Vande Mataram, the same legal protection currently afforded to the national anthem.

Under the law, it thus makes it an offence to intentionally prevent the singing of Vande Mataram or cause a disturbance at an assembly where it is being sung. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill in August, bringing the amendment into law.

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{{^usCountry}} The protocol also follows a 10-page order issued by the union Home Ministry, which stipulated that Vande Mataram should be played first when the national song and national anthem are played together. It also advises audiences to stand to attention when either is sung or played. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The protocol also follows a 10-page order issued by the union Home Ministry, which stipulated that Vande Mataram should be played first when the national song and national anthem are played together. It also advises audiences to stand to attention when either is sung or played. {{/usCountry}}

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The move is in line with the union government’s recent push to popularise Vande Mataram.

The protocol had already been implemented in cricket, during the recent Delhi Premier League, with both Vande Mataram and Jana Gana Mana played before the final, a DDCA official said. However, the national song was not played before the Women’s T20 Asia Cup final between India and Sri Lanka in Dubai on Sunday.