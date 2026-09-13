IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: Sooryavanshi dropped, Bumrah back as India opt to field in Arun Jaitley stadium

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IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: India have won the toss and opted to field against Afghanistan.

IND vs AFG LIVE Score, 1st T20I 2026: India return to T20I action with an intriguing series opener against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, with the three-match contest doubling up as an important part of their preparations for the Asian Games. Shreyas Iyer leads a young-looking Indian side, but there are some major selection calls to be made before the first ball, particularly at the top of the order. Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are all in the mix, while Ishan Kishan's fitness adds another layer to the equation. Much of the attention will also be on Jasprit Bumrah, who is back with the Indian T20I set-up after his recent injury layoff and went through an extended bowling workload in the nets ahead of the match. Afghanistan, officially the hosts despite the series being played in India, will present a very different challenge with their dangerous spin attack and a side capable of troubling India in the shortest format. Ibrahim Zadran's men will be looking to disrupt India's plans from the outset as the action begins in Delhi. ...Read More

Much of the attention will also be on Jasprit Bumrah, who is back with the Indian T20I set-up after his recent injury layoff and went through an extended bowling workload in the nets ahead of the match. Afghanistan, officially the hosts despite the series being played in India, will present a very different challenge with their dangerous spin attack and a side capable of troubling India in the shortest format. Ibrahim Zadran's men will be looking to disrupt India's plans from the outset as the action begins in Delhi.