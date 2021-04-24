'Very dark moment in our history': Ramiz Raja, Shoaib Malik tear into Pakistan for getting bowled out for 99 vs Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe pulled off an incredible upset over Pakistan, beating them by 19 runs in the second T20I in Harare on Friday. Chasing 119 to win, Pakistan were at one stage cruising at 78/3 before Luke Jongwe wreaked havoc and skittled the team for 99. The result irked several former and current Pakistan players with Ramiz Raja and Shoaib Malik slamming the team for their poor show against Zimbabwe.

Raja, a former Pakistan batsman, called it a 'dark moment' in the history of Pakistan cricket and accused them of putting up an 'ordinary' batting display against a 'club-level side.' "Pakistan players played reckless shots and there was no technique or partnership. [Blessing] Muzarabani was the only quality bowler in their [Zimbabwe] line-up and if you get a chance to watch the replays you will see that our batting seemed so ordinary against him," said Raja on a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Pakistan team looked like a rabbit in the headlights. They were expecting disasters, did not back themselves and showed an ordinary performance against a club level side. I'm shocked as to whether I should analyse this or express anger over this. This clearly is a very dark moment in our history."

Like Raja, Malik did not mince words either, questioning the Pakistan support staff and team management Taking an indirect shot at Misbah-Ul-Haq, Malik feels Pakistan needs a better coach, who 'understands' white-ball cricket and called for better equipped entities to make important decision.

"Unacquainted decision makers need to take a step back; Babar & chief selector need to call the shots. In my opinion we need an international white ball coach who understands cricket inside out & grooms our captain whilst giving clarity to our players for coming time," Malik tweeted.

"When your management relies on likes & dislikes especially when your cricket is just in surviving mode, then what else do expect as a nation? On top of that when you don't let your captain take decisions this is bound to happen."