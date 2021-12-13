Video: Andrew Flintoff stunned as fan asks 'are you a fan of cricket?', former ENG allrounder shocks him with IPL detail

Andrew Flintoff is one of the very few former cricketers who has maintained a little distance from the sport since retiring. Flintoff, since calling it a day in all forms of cricket in 2010, has tried out careers outside of cricket, and has only occasionally, come on board for commentary or any other game-related gigs.

Perhaps this is the reason why a young fan was clueless about Flintoff's cricket career and asked him a question which left the former all-rounder red-faced. Hosting the hit TV show, Top Gear, Flintoff sat inside the car with a young fan and was kind of startled when the awkward blunder happened.

"Are you a fan of cricket?" asked the fan, to which Flintoff took a moment and then giggled with a "Yes". The former champion all-rounder was then asked if there is a cricket team he supports, to which Flintoff replied: "Chennai Super Kings" of the IPL, a franchise which he represented in 2009.

As the fan rejoiced, calling Flintoff 'my guy' and giving him a fist bump in sheer excitement, the 44-year-old asked he was 'a big fan of the franchise'. Upon getting a yes as answer, Flintoff decided to surprise him, informing that he did once play for CSK, leaving the youngster wide-eyed.

The fan said in almost disbelief: "Really, what year? Well, I was a baby at that time so I didn't watch cricket," to which Flintoff just turned his head and gave a sly "Right".

Flintoff was brought by IPL franchise CSK for ₹7.55 crore, making him the highest-paid overseas IPL player back in the day. It was even more than what MS Dhoni was getting paid. Flintoff, however, played just three matches scoring 62 runs and picking up two wickets.

