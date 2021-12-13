Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Video: Andrew Flintoff stunned as fan asks 'are you a fan of cricket?', former ENG allrounder shocks him with IPL detail
cricket

Video: Andrew Flintoff stunned as fan asks 'are you a fan of cricket?', former ENG allrounder shocks him with IPL detail

Someone just asked Andrew Flintoff, the former England all-rounder – if he was a 'fan' of cricket.
The young fan was in for a surprise. (Twitter)
Updated on Dec 13, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Andrew Flintoff is one of the very few former cricketers who has maintained a little distance from the sport since retiring. Flintoff, since calling it a day in all forms of cricket in 2010, has tried out careers outside of cricket, and has only occasionally, come on board for commentary or any other game-related gigs.

Perhaps this is the reason why a young fan was clueless about Flintoff's cricket career and asked him a question which left the former all-rounder red-faced. Hosting the hit TV show, Top Gear, Flintoff sat inside the car with a young fan and was kind of startled when the awkward blunder happened.

"Are you a fan of cricket?" asked the fan, to which Flintoff took a moment and then giggled with a "Yes". The former champion all-rounder was then asked if there is a cricket team he supports, to which Flintoff replied: "Chennai Super Kings" of the IPL, a franchise which he represented in 2009.

RELATED STORIES

As the fan rejoiced, calling Flintoff 'my guy' and giving him a fist bump in sheer excitement, the 44-year-old asked he was 'a big fan of the franchise'. Upon getting a yes as answer, Flintoff decided to surprise him, informing that he did once play for CSK, leaving the youngster wide-eyed.

The fan said in almost disbelief: "Really, what year? Well, I was a baby at that time so I didn't watch cricket," to which Flintoff just turned his head and gave a sly "Right".

Flintoff was brought by IPL franchise CSK for 7.55 crore, making him the highest-paid overseas IPL player back in the day. It was even more than what MS Dhoni was getting paid. Flintoff, however, played just three matches scoring 62 runs and picking up two wickets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andrew flintoff
TRENDING TOPICS
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration Live
Miss Universe 2021
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
BWF World Championships 2021
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP