VIDEO: Debutant Sandeep Warrier gets emotional upon receiving India cap in 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka

Sandeep Warrier could not stop himself from getting emotional as he received his India cap from bowling coach Paras Mhambrey ahead of the start of the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Warrier, who a day ago was drafted into the main squad along with four other net bowlers, was handed a debut, but the occasion proved to be overwhelming for the 30-year-old as one could see him wiping tears off his eyes as he experienced the biggest moment of his professional career.

"Tears of joy! The wait is finally over. Welcome to international cricket, Sandeep Warrier," BCCI tweeted. The video showed Warrier being congratulated by his teammates, with some patting the pacer on his back. He was seen shaking hands with captain Shikhar Dhawan and receiving congratulatory hugs from Arshdeep Singh and Sanju Samson.

Warrier replaced injured fast bowler Navdeep Saini in India's XI, as the latter was ruled out of the decider and taken for scans on his left shoulder. With the ball, Warrier bowled three overs and went wicketless for 23 runs while giving away one wide. Even though India finished with a lowly 81/8 from 20 overs, Warrier did not get the chance to bat.

However, Warrier's debut must have proven to be a bittersweet experience for him as India lost the match by seven wickets to Sri Lanka, who came from behind to clinch the series 2-1. Birthday boy Wanindu Hasaranga was the star of the evening as the spinner rattled India's batting picking up 4/9 from his quota of overs.

At one stage, Sri Lanka looked like making a meal of the target when Rahul Chahar picked up three wickets to dent them, but 82 was never going to be a target out of reach. With the defeat, India's winning streak of eight tournaments in T20is has come to an end.