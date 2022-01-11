Video: Emotional Ross Taylor in tears during farewell speech as New Zealand great bids goodbye to international cricket

Ross Taylor bid adieu to international cricket as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by an innings and 117 runs for the series to end 1-1. Taylor scripted a fairytale ending to his international career, finishing with a wicket off what turned out to be the last ball of the match. Taylor dismissed Ebadot Hossain – the final wicket to fall for Bangladesh – to bow out on a memorable note.

The entire New Zealand unit gathered around Taylor to bid the New Zealand legend goodbye. "It's great to finish off your career with a win and a wicket, I wanted to finish off with a win and the guys did it. Bangladesh put us under a lot of pressure a number of times, it's only fair that we share the series. We were under pressure at the start of the match, but then we got the runs that put us in a good stead, the boys returned well with the ball yesterday afternoon," Taylor said after the match.

However, during the speech, an emotional Taylor could not hold back his tears. It wasn't the first time in this match though that the occasion proved overwhelming for Taylor. The 37-year-old New Zealand batter, during the national anthem on the opening day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Christchurch, was seen having tears in his eyes as the camera panned towards him.

"The series was great - I was wondering if we need to come back tomorrow, but the boys were fantastic. It became a bit funky towards the end, I chucked it up and Tom (Latham) said it was the most precious thing I did over the whole game. I have thoroughly enjoyed representing my country, have played a lot here (in Christchurch), spent a lot of time and it's a great way to finish," added Taylor.

