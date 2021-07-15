Video of Ashwin's all six wickets for Surrey in County match against Somerset - WATCH

Ravichandran Ashwin was all over the internet on Wednesday evening. The India off-spinner had taken a five-wicket haul in County Championship match while playing for Surrey against Somerset. Snippets of the scorecard and tweets from verified handles started to dominate Twitter but as soon as Surrey posted the video of Ashwin’s all six wickets, it went to another level.

Ashwin, who was lauded for his decision to play a county match while rest of the Indian players were on a break before entering the bubble for the five-match Test series against England, opened the bowling for Surrey – like he had done in the first innings – and helped his side bowl out Somerset for 69 in the second innings.

In his 15 over spell, Ashwin returned with figures for six for 27 – the best in the match.

A close observation of the video of Ashwin’s wickets that Surrey shared gives an idea that the India off-spinner did nothing different apart from using the bounce and angles to his favour rather than only focusing on the turn.

WATCH: Video of Ashwin’s all six wickets for Surrey against Somerset

Ashwin ran through the opposition getting enough drift and also using the carrom ball and off-breaks judiciously.

Left-handed opener Steven Davis edged one to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith while Jaden Clark caught Tom Lammonby. Skipper and first innings centurion James Hildreth was adjudged plumb in front when he missed a straighter one.

The difference from first innings was extra bounce that Ashwin got off the pitch and one such flighted delivery, turned a shade and bounced enough to fool George Bartlett who shouldered arms.

Only three Somerset batsmen got into double figures. Ashwin's performance is a welcome sign for skipper Virat Kohli, who would like his premier spinner to be in peak form during the Test series starting August 4.

The opposition will also be wary and Surrey skipper Rory Burns will certainly be providing inputs along with rival left arm spinner Jack Leach.

The Indian contingent will assemble in Durham where they would play a three-day game against Combined Counties (Select County XI) from July 20-22.

(With PTI inputs)

