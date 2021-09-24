VIDEO: Sandstorm rocks Sharjah, makes Dhoni-Kohli wait 30 mins for toss in as RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 match

Indian cricket fans generally associate the words ‘sandstorm’ and 'desert storm' with Sachin Tendulkar's scintillating knocks in Sharjah against Australia in 1998. But the sandstorm arrived, literally, on Friday in Sharjah and delayed the toss of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2021 match no. 35.

CSK captain MS Dhoni and RCB skipper Virat Kohli were all set for the toss when a sandstorm forced the match officials to delay it.

IPL posted a video of the sandstorm on its official Twitter handle. It was nothing dangerous but enough to keep the players away from the field.

WATCH VIDEO: Sandstorm in Sharjah delays toss in RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 match

Firstly, it was announced by the official broadcasters that it will be a 10-minute delay but later on IPL confirmed that the toss would take place only after an inspection at 7:25 IST, 25 minutes late from the scheduled toss time which means it is more or less confirmed that the start of the match will also be delayed.

The toss finally took place at 7:30 pm IST when the match referee Javagal Srinath and umpires were satisfied with the weather.

CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first. Dhoni decided to field an unchanged XI.

RCB, on the other hand, made two changes to their XI. Fast bowler Navdeep Saini replaced Sachin Baby and Australia-born Singapore cricketer Tim David came in place of Kyle Jamieson.

This RCB vs CSK encounter is the first one at Sharjah in IPL 2021, which is now being played in the UAE after being postponed by four months due to multiple Covid-19 cases in the first phase in India in April-May.