Video: Shakib Al Hasan ignites childhood nostalgia by skidding over wet covers after rain washes away Day 2 of 2nd Test

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan skidded over wet covers after rain washed away the second day of the Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan.
Updated on Dec 05, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan made optimum use of the wet conditions at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka, as he skidded through the wet covers after the day's play was called off in the second Test against Pakistan.

No play was possible in the first session of Day 2 but the action resumed following an early lunch. Pakistan began confidently and convincingly before rain halted play again after 6.2 overs. The day was eventually called off.

Watch, as Shakib playfully ran towards the middle of the ground and skidded through the covers.

Earlier, Azhar Ali reached his 34th career fifty as Pakistan added 27 runs to their overnight score to reach 188 for two against Bangladesh on Sunday.

Shortly before rain ended the second day's play, Azhar Ali hit back to back boundaries off Ebadot Hossain to complete his 34th 50 in his 91st Test. When day's play was finally called off, Azhar was batting on 52 after beginning the day at 36.

Babar Azam, who was 60 overnight in Pakistan's 161 for two, started impressively with a boundary off the first ball of the day and was still at the crease on 71 with eight fours and a six.

The two batters have so far added 118 runs for the unfinished third-wicket partnership.

