Video: Shoaib Malik gets run out in bizarre fashion against Bangladesh

The veteran Pakistan batter was run out in unusual fashion during the 1st T20I against Bangladesh in Dhaka.
Shoaib Malik's run-out against Bangladesh.(Twitter)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Shoaib Malik was dismissed in bizarre fashion during the first T20 between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka. The veteran Pakistan batter was late in putting the bat inside the crease even as Malik would've easily reached the safe zone in time.

Malik arrived to bat at a time when Pakistan were in desperate need of a partnership in the 128-run chase, having lost three wickets on merely 23. With an attempt to get a single towards third-man, Malik placed a length ball with a soft shot but couldn't get his timing, with the ball finding a bottom edge and bouncing back to the wicketkeeper. 

Seemingly unaware that he was outside the crease, Malik shadow-played putting the bat in the third man's direction. Nurul Hasan, the wicketkeeper, seized the opportunity and aimed a direct hit to run Malik out.

Watch:

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and decided to bat in the opening game of the three-match series. It was a disappointing outing for the host side as they were confined to 127/7 in 20 overs, with Hasan Ali registering figures of 3/22.

After an initial hiccup which saw Pakistan struggling at 24/4, Fakhar Zaman (34), Khushdil Shah (34), Shadab Khan (21*) and Mohammad Nawaz (18*) eventually steered Pakistan to a four-wicket win with four balls to spare.

