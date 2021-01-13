Vihari not 'Bihari': Team India batsman corrects Babul Supriyo on Twitter
While tweeting Supriyo had misspelled Vihari as 'Bihari'. The India batsman on Wednesday very calmly corrected Supriyo by writing his name as a reply to the tweet.
Team India middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari on Wednesday showed the same composure while responding to criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party MP and playback singer Babul Supriyo, that saw him save the Sydney Test match for India in the company of Ravichandran Ashwin.
Vihari played 161 deliveries and stayed unbeaten on just 23 runs as he and Ashwin ensured a draw for India in the third Test match against Australia in Sydney when it seemed like India would lose the match.
Rishabh Pant's attacking knock of 97 runs had given India a slender hope of chasing down the target of 407 runs in the final session but a hamstring injury to Vihari meant he and Ashwin decided to go for the draw instead.
ALSO READ: Vaughan, Waugh engage in Twitter banter over Smith Sydney Test controversy
While the entire cricketing world and Indian cricket fans celebrated the gigantic effort put in by the duo, who were both battling niggles, Supriyo had on Monday tweeted criticising Vihari for his slow batting.
"Playing 109 balls to score 7 !That is atrocious to say the least•Hanuma Bihari has not only killed any Chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered Cricket.. not keeping win an option, even if remotely, is criminal. PS: I know that I know nothing abt cricket," Supriyo had tweeted
While tweeting Supriyo had misspelled Vihari as 'Bihari'. The India batsman on Wednesday very calmly corrected Supriyo by writing his name as a reply to the tweet.
This left Twitter users in splits as they were blown away by Vihari's sense of humour. Even Ravichandran Ashwin responded to the tweet by writing 'ROFLMAX!!'
India are currently in a tough spot ahead of the fourth and deciding Test of the series as they are battling to put a starting XI on the pitch on Friday with several first team players out with injury.
Ravindra Jadeja is out with a fractured thumb and so is Vihari with his hamstring injury. Ashwin is expected to play but has a sore back to deal with while the biggest blow came a day after the Sydney draw as lead paceman Jasprit Bumrah was injured too.
If the match at Brisbane ends in a draw then India will retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
