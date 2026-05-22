Vijay Shankar retires from domestic and IPL cricket: ‘I have faced unreal hate and negativity’

Vijay Shankar has called time on his career in Indian cricket, bringing an end to his run in domestic and IPL circuits as he looks to explore opportunities in franchise leagues around the world. He was part of India’s 2019 World Cup squad and last featured in international cricket during that tournament against West Indies in Manchester before a toe injury cut short his campaign. He never returned to the national side afterwards and gradually slipped out of contention following the setback.

Vijay Shankar last played in IPL for Chennai Super Kings last season.(PTI)

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In the IPL, he represented Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans over different seasons. He was part of CSK in 2014 and 2025, played key stints for SRH between 2017 and 2021, featured for DC in 2018 and later turned out for GT from 2022 to 2024. He went unsold in the latest IPL auction and did not feature this season for any team

Shankar wrote a heartfelt thank you note while announcing his retirement from domestic cricket and IPL.

"Cricket is my life. I started playing when I was 10 and 25 years later, I am grateful and blessed to have played at every level and to the highest level. Representing our country will always be one of my proudest and happiest moments. I have decided to retire from playing domestic cricket and IPL to pursue new opportunities and play more cricket. Thank you will not suffice for letting me do what I love. Eternally grateful," Shankar wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} He also thanked the BCCI for the opportunities in international cricket, having played 12 ODIs and 9 T20Is for India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also thanked the BCCI for the opportunities in international cricket, having played 12 ODIs and 9 T20Is for India. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Thankful to BCCI and the Indian Cricket Team - many learnings, countless memories and various inspirations! Representing the country will be my highest badge of honour. Bowling the last over at India's 500th ODI at Nagpur and my First ball First wicket at the 2019 world cup are moments I will hold onto forever! My IPL Teams GT, SRH, CSK and DC - special thank you,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Thankful to BCCI and the Indian Cricket Team - many learnings, countless memories and various inspirations! Representing the country will be my highest badge of honour. Bowling the last over at India's 500th ODI at Nagpur and my First ball First wicket at the 2019 world cup are moments I will hold onto forever! My IPL Teams GT, SRH, CSK and DC - special thank you,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Shankar reflected on his journey through Tamil Nadu’s domestic and franchise setup in an emotional note, revisiting the platforms that shaped his early years and sustained his career. In a heartfelt message, he expressed gratitude to everyone who supported him along the way while also addressing the criticism he has faced over time.

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“My teams at the TNPL - CSG, IDTT, SS. Loved playing this special tournament with all the TN talents. My most prestigious - TN league teams - Indian Bank, ICF, India Cements and now, Take Solutions - This is where it all began and keeps going for years. Grateful to have had the opportunity to play here. A big thank you Coaches and support staff everywhere, Physios and trainers, Mentors and my mental conditional coach, Groundsmen, My friends at the media and press, My nutrionist and doctors and Everyone who has sent a good word! Lastly, my family and friends - words won't do justice but thanks to them for sticking with me through literally thick and thin,” he said.

“I chose to ignore negativity”

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The all-rounder also opened up about dealing with criticism and negativity throughout his journey, saying he chose resilience over reaction while continuing to move forward despite the backlash.

"I have faced unreal hate and negativity. Let me take this opportunity to let you know that I chose to ignore and move forward. If I can do that- anyone can!" he added further.

"Think positive and work hard. Cricket has taught me life. Cricket is my life. Grateful and blessed, Your 3D cricketer, Vijay Shankar," he concluded.

Across a career spanning more than a decade, the right-handed all-rounder featured in 77 First-Class matches, 112 List A games and 159 T20s after making his debut in 2012. In the longest format, he accumulated 4,253 runs at an impressive average of 46.73, including 13 centuries and 23 half-centuries, while also contributing with the ball by taking 43 wickets. In List A cricket, he scored 2,790 runs at 34.87, registering two hundreds and 15 fifties, alongside 73 wickets that underlined his value as a genuine all-round option. His performances across formats reflected consistency with both bat and ball, particularly in domestic cricket where he built his reputation over the years. In the shortest format, he also remained a regular feature, adding depth and experience across 159 T20 appearances throughout his career.

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