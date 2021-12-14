Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Ex-IND batter share 'valuable' tips with Rahane, Pant about how to play in South Africa conditions
cricket

Ex-IND batter share 'valuable' tips with Rahane, Pant about how to play in South Africa conditions

The former cricketer shared photos of him with the duo and stated that he passed some “valuable insights” on how to tackle South Africa conditions. 
India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant(ANI/File Photo )
Updated on Dec 14, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Ahead of the upcoming South Africa tour, which starts from December 26, former India batter Vinod Kambli was seen assisting former Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. 

The 49-year-old, who has featured in 17 Tests and 104 ODIs, shared photos of him with the duo and stated that he passed some “valuable insights” on how to tackle South Africa conditions. 

Kambli during his playing days had spent a significant amount of time in South Africa, where he played for the Boland Cricket Club. 

Rahane recently received a lot of flak for his dismal show and has also been stripped of the Test vice-captaincy role. The 33-year-old batter will hope to put some runs on the board and make a case for himself as Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari and others are in contention for the middle-order slot. He has so far played three Tests in South Africa, in which he has amassed 266 runs.

Pant, on the other hand, will be travelling to South Africa for the first time and the southpaw will look to make a similar impression like he did in Australia and England.

As per reports, the Indian contingent will stay in a three-day quarantine in Mumbai before leaving for South Africa on December 16 in a charter flight. Rohit Sharma will not be travelling due to a hamstring injury and Priyank Panchal has replaced the Indian opener in the Test squad.   

 

 

Topics
ajinkya rahane rishabh pant
