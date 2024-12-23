Vinod Kambli diagnosed with 'clots in brain' in worrying health update; hospital provides life-long free treatment

Vinod Kambli has clotting in his brain, as revealed by the doctors treating him after he was admitted to the hospital on Monday. Kambli's health detonated over the past weekend as he was taken to Akruti Hospital after complaints of urinary infection and cramps. Vinod Kambli was admitted to the hospital on Monday.(ANI)

The hospital conducted a series of examinations as Dr Vivek Trivedi, who is treating the former India cricketer, revealed that after the test results, they found clots in his brain. Kambli's health is being constantly monitored and the team will carry out additional medical examinations on Tuesday, the doctor said. Trivedi also said hospital in-charge S Singh has decided to provide life-long free treatment to Kambli at his medical facility.

The 52-year-old was brought to the hospital by one of his fans, who also owns the hospital in Bhiwandi's Kalher area in Thane district.

He has had several health challenges over the past few years as he also underwent two heart surgeries in 2013, with financial support from Sachin Tendulkar.

Kambli made a public appearance at the start of this month in Mumbai, where he was seen unveiling a memorial of legendary cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar at the iconic Shivaji Park alongside his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar. Kambli's health didn't look in the best of the state at the event.

Legendary India cricketers Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar expressed their concerns over Kambli's health. The 1983 World Cup-winning squad members had come out wanting to help, suggesting rehabilitation.

Kambli's recent admission on health concerns

Recently, Kambli recently made an admission that he endured a real scare about a month back. The former India batter revealed that he is battling a urine infection, because of which he collapsed and fell down.

"I was suffering from a urine problem. It was just flowing. My son, Jesus Cristiano, picked me up and brought me back to my feet. My daughter, who is 10 years old, and my wife came to help me. This happened one month ago. My head started spinning; I collapsed and fell down. The doctor told me to get admitted. I was admitted in three separate hospitals," the former India batter told Vickey Lalwani in an interview.