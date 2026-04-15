Vinod Kambli at risk of brain stroke; former cricketers set up WhatsApp group for financial support, Sachin involved

Vinod Kambli is walking well, but his memory remains weak – the former India batter recalls things only in bits and pieces. His health, thankfully, hasn’t deteriorated, though he is not completely out of the woods yet. Kambli has given up drinking, but with his mind unable to fully cooperate, he sometimes forgets he shouldn’t be smoking, which has now put him at risk of a brain stroke. A year after recovering from a urinary infection that required treatment at a private hospital in Thane, the 54-year-old has made steady progress, and his well-wishers are hopeful he continues on this path. Sachin Tendulkar, right, is always around for Vinod Kambli (AFP/PTI)

Some 18 months ago, Kambli sparked major health concerns during his first public appearance at the unveiling of the Ramakant Achrekar memorial in Mumbai. He appeared unsteady, struggling to stand or walk as he clutched his friend Sachin Tendulkar’s arm. The internet quickly sensed something was wrong and rallied around him. Legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev also stepped in to offer support for his rehabilitation. Having said that, while that assistance has helped Kambli get back on his feet, he is still on shaky ground.

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“I have formed a WhatsApp group including his friends – mostly cricketers – and without taking names, they contribute a lot financially. His memory isn’t good, but over the last six months, it hasn’t declined either. He can’t remember much, but when something clicks, he does. Otherwise, it gets difficult for him. Vinod has a clot in his brain, which cannot be removed because he did not take precautions early. And the doctor has suggested that he could have a brain stroke. Because of his willpower, he is conjuring whatever he can,” Kambli’s good friend Marcus Couto tells The Hindustan Times Digital.

“The Doctor (the famous neurosurgeon Adil Chagla, also a former cricketer) is saying that the next stage would be a brain stroke. He has stopped drinking, but sometimes when he goes down, he asks those passing by to help him with a smoke. He would ask auto drivers for a cigarette, and they would gladly oblige, thinking they’re helping ‘The Vinod Kambli’. But they don’t realise what harm they are causing. The damage is now not to his heart, liver or kidney; it’s his brain. It causes imbalance.”

Kambli, the family man Kambli spends most of his time at home. Occasionally, his wife Andrea takes him to Thane, where some people have agreed to look after him long-term, but he prefers being with his family. He doesn’t watch much television as he struggles to follow it, but he spends a lot of time playing with his two kids. Regular health check-ups are now part of his routine. However, with his memory not fully reliable, sometimes Kambli forgets to take his medication on time.

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That said, not everything paints a grim picture. Kambli’s progress is evident. He recently featured in a commercial for the first time in decades, and while Kambli may not be at his best, he is set to appear on screen later this year. His ability to walk has also improved significantly.

“He was offered an advertisement by Dinshaw’s ice-cream. He shot for it in Mahim last week. That ad has come out good; people will like it. They knew what to take out from Vinod. The role was such that it was suitable for him at this age. They knew what to extract from him. They’ve kept it simple and real,” Couto said.

“Six months ago, he used to walk with the support of his home furniture. Now he walks on his own, using a support stick. One of our friends gave him a stick, the ones mountaineers use. He was very happy, and enjoying with it. We need a physio, because there is no strength in his legs. By next week, we should be able to get one. Sachin is behind the scenes as well, as and when required.”