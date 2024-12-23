Vinod Kambli rushed to hospital after ex-India cricketer's health suddenly 'deteriorates'; admitted: '...still critical'

Former India batter Vinod Kambli has been hospitalised after his health deteriorated over the weekend. According to the Times of India, Kambli, who recently attended the unveiling of his ex-coach Ramakant Achrekar's statue in Mumbai's Shivaji Park, was taken to the hospital on Saturday night. Wishing Vinod Kambli a speedy recovery(ANI)

Over the past few years, Kambli has faced several health issues. The report states that the former India left-handed batter has been admitted to Thane's Akruti Hospital. According to the report, Kambli's condition is stable, but the 52-year-old isn't completely out of danger yet. "The 52-year-old's condition is currently stable, though still critical. Further details about his ailment are awaited."

Approximately three weeks ago, Kambli made his first public appearance in a long time when he attended the memorial unveiled by his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar. The sight of Kambli grabbing Tendulkar's hand and not letting go spoke louder than words, with fans raising their concerns over his health. Kambli even sang a song for his former coach, but his slurred speech led to plenty of speculations. That is when the 1983 World Cup-winning squad members had expressed their support to Kambli after his health issues became public. Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar had come out wanting to help, suggesting rehabilitation.

The following day, his friend and former First-Class coach Marcus Couto weighed in, saying Kambli hadn't touched alcohol in a year and that he had already been to rehab 14 times.

Kambli opens up on health issues

While speaking to Vicky Lalwani earlier this month, Kambli opened up on his health issues. He mentioned a urine problem that led to him being admitted to three different hospitals.

"I was suffering from a urine problem. It was just flowing. My son, Jesus Cristiano, picked me up and brought me back to my feet. My daughter, who is 10 years old, and my wife came to help me. This happened one month ago. My head started spinning; I collapsed and fell down. The doctor told me to get admitted," said Kambli.

Kambli also spoke about experiencing dizziness and collapsing, revealing he underwent two heart surgeries in 2013 and how he received financial support from Tendulkar.

On his bond with Sachin Tendulkar, Kambli said, "We have known each other since we were very young. Tendulkar rose in status. Sachin did everything for me. He helped me and did a lot. I underwent two operations at Lilawati. He took care of it. He paid for both my surgeries – helped financially – in 2013."

Kambli and Sachin have been childhood friends, but their bond has seen several ups and downs. The duo first grabbed headlines after stitching together a 664-run partnership while playing for Sharadashram Vidyamandir. They then represented India in the 1992 and 1996 World Cups.

Vinod Kambli played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India. He scored four Test centuries, including two double centuries. He also became the first Indian to achieve consecutive double centuries in Test matches, scoring 224 against England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and 224 versus Zimbabwe in Delhi.