Vinod Kambli has 'severe health issues', offered help by Kapil Dev but on one condition: 'He's gone to rehab 14 times'

Vinod Kambli's recent public appearance at a memorial event for legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar has sparked a wave of concern about the former cricketer’s deteriorating health. Kambli, visibly frail and physically weak, was seen struggling during the event, particularly in a viral video where he clung to his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar, refusing to let go of his hand. The heart-wrenching moment only deepened the worries of fans and former teammates alike. Vinod Kambli (L) during the event in memory of Ramakant Achrekar(PTI)

The video, which surfaced on social media, shows Kambli clinging onto Tendulkar during their reunion at the event, with Kambli apparently reluctant to let go despite the growing crowd and the event proceeding. The video added to the already existing concerns over his health that had been raised following another viral video in August, where Kambli was seen struggling to walk.

"He has severe, multiple health issues," revealed Marcus Couto, a former first-class umpire who is close to Kambli, to Times of India.

“There's no point in him going for rehab—Kambli has already gone to rehab 14 times! Thrice we took him to a rehab in Vasai.” Couto, along with his brother Ricky, visited Kambli at his residence in Bandra after the August video, expressing deep concern over the ex-cricketer’s ongoing struggles with his health and addiction.

1983 WC members willing to help Kambli

The support for Kambli has now come from an unexpected quarter. Despite Kambli’s well-known issues with alcohol addiction, which have distanced many of his cricketing colleagues over the years, members of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team have stepped forward to offer assistance. However, there is one crucial condition: Kambli must be willing to take the first step towards recovery.

“Kapil (Dev, captain of the 1983 team) has told me clearly that if he wants to go to rehab, then we are willing to help him financially," said former India seamer Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

"However, he has to check into rehab himself first. Only if he does that, we are ready to foot the bill, irrespective of how long the treatment lasts," Sandhu added.

The 1983 World Cup heroes had previously come together to support former opener and coach Anshuman Gaekwad during his battle with cancer, demonstrating the camaraderie that remains strong among the 1983 squad. Now, they are hoping Kambli will take the necessary steps to regain control of his life and health.