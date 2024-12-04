Vinod Kambli clutches Sachin Tendulkar's hand, refuses to let go as India great walks on stage in rare public meeting

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his childhood friend Vinod Kambli shared an emotional reunion at the unveiling of a memorial dedicated to their mentor, the iconic cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar, in Mumbai on December 3. The event, a tribute to the man who shaped the careers of the two cricketing prodigies, was an occasion of deep nostalgia for the duo. Vinod Kambli meets Sachin Tendulkar during an event(X/ANI)

Tendulkar and Kambli, both students of Achrekar, made headlines during their school cricket days when they formed a world-record 664-run partnership, showcasing their formidable batting prowess. While Tendulkar went on to carve out one of the most illustrious careers in cricket history, Kambli’s career took a more turbulent path. Yet, both men share an undeniable bond.

In a video that quickly went viral, Tendulkar walked over to greet Kambli, who appeared unwilling to let go of his childhood friend’s hand as the two exchanged a brief moment. Even after Tendulkar tried to move on, Kambli seemed reluctant to release his grip, holding on tightly to Tendulkar's hand.

It was only after the host called out to Tendulkar several times that he was forced to let go. In another video, Kambli warmly embraced Tendulkar and touched his head.

Watch:

The memorial event was also attended by former cricketers and Achrekar's other pupils, including Paras Mambhrey, Pravin Amre, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Samir Dighe, and Sanjay Bangar, all of whom had their careers shaped by Achrekar’s tutelage.

Tendulkar, fondly known as the “Master Blaster,” went on to become one of the most prolific batters in the history of the game, with numerous records and accolades to his name. Kambli, on the other hand, showed early promise, with back-to-back double centuries in his first two Tests, but his career faltered due to a series of inconsistent performances.

Despite a promising start, Kambli played just 17 Tests and 104 ODIs, ending his international career in 2000.

Off the field, Kambli has faced challenging times, including financial struggles, with the former cricketer revealing in 2022 that he relies solely on his pension from the BCCI to support his family. Kambli has also had a tumultous life in the past few months, with a recent video showing him struggling to walk. Kambli did, however, deny speculations of ill health condition.