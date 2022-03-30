Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Vinoo Mankad's son Rahul dead
Vinoo Mankad's son Rahul dead

The news of Rahul Mankad's demise was confirmed by a Facebook post by former Mumbai player Shishir Hattangadi
Published on Mar 30, 2022 06:56 PM IST
Former Mumbai player Rahul Mankad, son of the legendary Vinoo Mankad, has died after a brief ailment. He was 66. Mankad is survived by his wife and two daughters.

The news of his demise was confirmed by a Facebook post by former Mumbai player Shishir Hattangadi, who wrote "Jigga Bhai, rest in peace my friend Rahul Mankad".

Mankad breathed his last in London.

A right-handed batter and a slow-left arm orthodox bowler, Mankad played 47 first-class matches in which he scored 2,111 runs, with a best of 162. He has five hundreds and 12 fifties to his name.

His brothers -- Ashok and Atul -- were also cricketers. While Ashok represented India, Atul played domestic cricket.

Mankad played from 1972-73 to 1984-85.

Former India cricketer TA Sekar offered his condolences.

"Shocked to hear Rahul Mankad passed away. Comes from an illustrious cricketing family. True gentleman, Good cricketer more than a great human being. My heartfelt condolences to the family. May his soul RIP," tweeted Sekar. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
