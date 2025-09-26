Vintage Pakistan’s brain fade of a fielding against Bangladesh gets brutal verdict: ‘Pata chal raha hai PAK is fielding’

Pakistan battled it out against Bangladesh in a Super Four clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to qualify for the final of the Asia Cup 2025. The Salman Ali Agha-led side will be now facing their arch-rivals, India in the final of the tournament on September 28. Saim Ayub misses an easy run-out chance of Saif Hassan during the PAK vs BAN Super Four Asia Cup 2025 match.(X images)

Notably, the stand-in captain of Bangladesh won the toss of the do-or-die match and put Pakistan to bat. The batting of the team looked vulnerable after they lost early wickets and failed to increase their momentum in the middle overs. It took effort from the lower middle-order batters to get them to a total of 135 runs, with which the bowlers hoped to put on a fight.

Pakistan won the match despite lapses in the field

The experts and the fans believed that even though Pakistan have a decent bowling attack, the score on the board was too little to be defended. But Shaheen Afridi decided to step up and provided his team with a dream start by picking up early wickets and shifting the pressure on Bangladesh. The rest of the unit took cue from their lead pacer and stepped up picking regular wickets and putting a strangle hold on the scoring rate of the opposition.

The chase spiraled away rapidly for Bangladesh and they were soon struggling to bat out their quota of overs. Ultimately, Bangladesh could manage 124 at the end of their 20 overs and lost the match by 11 runs.

The scoreboard of the match will give the feeling that Pakistan were perfect in their defense of the moderate target. However, that was not the case. There was a huge let-off by the fielding unit in the fifth over of the second innings. Towhid Hridoy tapped a ball with soft hands from Shaheen Afridi to Saim Ayub at point and that prompted the non-striker, Saif Hassan to set off for a quick single. However, Hridoy stayed put in his crease and this led to a huge mix-up.

Both the batters ended up at the same end of the crease. Meanwhile, Saim Ayub threw the ball towards the non-striker’s end with no-one backing up the stumps. The ball missed the target and went towards the back-up fielder at mid-on. By the time the ball was picked up, Hassan had made his ground back.

Irfan Pathan does not hold back from taking a dig at Pakistan

Seeing this run-out opportunity go by, former Indian all-rounder, Irfan Pathan was seen roasting the Pakistan team in commentary. While commentating during the incident, Pathan said, “dono ballebaz ek hi end pe. Kya ho sakti hain run-out?! Miss kar gayi. Aisi galti umeed karte hain aap Pakistan se. Dono hi batsman ek hi end pe hone ke bawajood run-out na ho, yeh darshata hain ki Pakistan fielding kar rahi hain.” (Both the batters at the same end. Could this be a run-out?! They missed it. You expect these kinds of mistakes from Pakistan. With both the batters at one end when there is a missed run-out chance, it shows that Pakistan are fielding).

Notably, Irfan Pathan has been involved in online altercations with former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi. Him taking a dig at India’s rivals is something the fans won’t find out of the ordinary.