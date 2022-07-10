'Virat has become a liability now. Either he needs to give up his place or...': Ex-Pakistan star calls for Kohli axe

He may still be among the finest players in world cricket but Virat Kohli's lean patch tells a different story. A little over two months ago, the star batter faced an extended batting slump for Royal Challengers Bangalore, registering his third golden duck of the season. Commentators said that the usually prolific batsman looked "overcooked" and needed a break from the hectic schedule. Cut to the present, the former skipper is still searching for his lost mojo, having scored 31 across two innings in Edgbaston Test and just 1 in the second Twenty20. Also Read | 'Why the hurry? Making 70 international tons is not small thing': Kohli's childhood coach furious at Kapil Dev's remark

Kohli's botched run across all formats extended on Saturday as fell for just 1 when he sliced Richard Gleeson and Dawid Malan grabbed a stunning catch running from backward point. While India produced a superlative performance with the bat and ball, Kohli's form remains a major concern, especially when the World T20 is less than four months away.

Amidst the lean patch, Pakistan tweaker Danish Kaneria described Kohli as a "liability" and said he can make way for a young player.

"When the big guns were out, even then the team was performing, the youngsters were doing the job. The big player should understand that he is becoming a liability to the team. Virat Kohli has become a liability now. So either he needs to give up his place or make a comeback before the T20 World Cup," said Kaneria on his YouTube channel.

"Where is Virat Kohli? What has happened to him? Where have the runs disappeared? I think he has gone into the box. Many people are saying that he will score big soon, but I have been telling this since the IPL season's beginning that he should have left the IPL early," he added.

Kaneria recalled Kohli's struggles in the IPL and said the Indian could have taken a rest during the two-month phase. The former leg-spinner feels Kohli is now a "burden" for the national side.

"He could have taken rest by skipping IPL but he wasted the time. Now is the time to build India's squad for T20 World Cup 2022. He has become a burden for the team. It does not matter which team it is, India or Pakistan, it is not that if they play without big names, the teams won't perform well," said Kaneria.

Earlier, former India skipper Kapil Dev also said that Kohli is no longer indispensable on the T20 side. The World Cup-winning captain said the team management will be doing a disservice if in-form players aren't given enough chances.

"Yes, now the situation is such that you might be forced to bench Kohli from T20 playing eleven. If world No. 2 bowler Ashwin can be dropped from Test side then (once upon a time) world No. 1 batter can also be dropped," Kapil told ABP News.

"Virat is not batting at a level which we have seen him do over the years. He has made a name because of his performances but if he isn't performing, then you can't keep the performing youngsters out of the team," he added.

