‘Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers made me feel 10-feet tall with their backing’: Glenn Maxwell

Hailing the ‘learning experience’ while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2021, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said captain Virat Kohli and the great AB de Villiers made him feel ‘10-feet tall’ with their backing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maxwell said he was ‘extremely fortunate’ and thanked Kohli and de Villiers for sharing the experiences of their game during his stint with RCB this year.

"I was extremely fortunate to have two of the greats of the game in the same team and in the same batting line up and were open to sharing their experiences and talk to me about their game," Maxwell told cricket.com.au.

"It makes you feel 10-feet tall when you've got your backing and they're watching you or asking you questions. It just makes you feel confident, it just makes you feel happy. It was just nice to have a nice, comfortable environment," he added.

Maxwell was bought by RCB for a whopping 14.25 Cr despite his low returns in the last few editions of the IPL. The attacking right-hander repaid the faith shown on him with power-packed performances both with the bat and ball in the 14th edition of the tournament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maxwell scored 513 runs - his best in the IPL in a season - at an average of 42.75 and a strike rate of 144.10.

The all-rounder said he was a ‘sponge’ to Kohli and de Villiers.

"Every day was a learning experience, every day I was finding out something new -- I was being a sponge to Virat and AB, just watching the way they go about things.

"That's always been the one thing in the IPL I've been extremely thankful of -- the opportunities that it gives you to learn of the best players in the world," he added.

Want to carry IPL form in T20 World Cup: Maxwell

Maxwell feels his good form in IPL 2021 will help him perform well for Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"If I continue the process I've been doing at the IPL, I know I'm going to have success. It's a nice position to be in mentally that I've come off a good run of form. I'm not overthinking the stuff in-game," said Maxwell.

Australia will play arch-rivals England on October 30 at the Dubai International Stadium followed by West Indies on November 6 at the Abu Dhabi International Stadium.

(With ANI inputs)