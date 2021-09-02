Virat Kohli and James Anderson's chat while walking back at Day 1 lunch break in Oval gets Twitter talking

Virat Kohli and James Anderson just keep on adding new chapters to their cricketing rivalry. If Nottingham and Lord’s were heated, filled with verbal duels, the fourth Test at The Oval started with a lot of mutual admiration. Twitter was flooded with images of Kohli and Anderson having a candid chat as both India and England cricketers were walking back to the pavilion at the lunch break on Thursday.

Kohli and Anderson were sporting big smiles, almost hugging each other while walking back to the dressing room.

India vs England 4th Test Day 1 live

That was not the only time when the two shared a casual moment in the middle during the Oval Test. In the first ball of the 22nd over, Kohli was seen appreciating Anderson’s bowling. It was not clear what Kohli said to England legend after getting an inside edge but his hand gestures and the smile on Anderson’s did seem to suggest that it was mutual admiration.

Anderson has got the wood over Kohli in this series, having dismissed the Indian captain twice. Anderson, in fact has dismissed Kohli seven times in Test cricket – joint-most along with Australia spinner Nathan Lyon.

The Indian captain has not been at his best in this series but a lot rides on his shoulders if India are looking to put up a good score in the first innings of this Test.

Put into bat, India got off to a brisk start throwing England's pace spearhead James Anderson out of the attack after his opening spell of 4-0-20-0.

England captain Joe Root pressed Chris Woakes into service and the fit-against bowler, playing his first test in 12 months, struck in his very first over.

Woakes surprised Rohit Sharma, who made 11, with extra bounce and Jonny Bairstow, replacing Jos Buttler behind the stumps, took the catch.

KL Rahul played a couple of glorious cover drives against Anderson and looked in good touch at the other end.

England wasted a review trying to get him lbw when the opener was rammed on his pad by an Ollie Robinson delivery.

In Robinson's next over, Rahul was trapped lbw for 17, and this time the opener reviewed the decision but could not get it overturned.

Anderson returned to account for Cheteshwar Pujara, who hung out his bat to be caught behind.

Jadeja was sent ahead of Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant, but this was not the only surprise the tourists sprang.