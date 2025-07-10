Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to be back in India XI in August if BCCI convinces Gambhir and Co for Sri Lanka tour

Stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could be back in India's playing XI next month. Wait, hold your horses. There are a lot of ifs and buts, but yes, there is a genuine possibility of seeing Kohli and Rohit back in India colours in August. It all depends on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and their discussion with current head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. If things fall into place and BCCI greenlight Sri Lanka Cricket’s (SLC) proposal to host a short white-ball series in August, then Rohit and Kohli could be back in the familiar India blues. India's Virat Kohli (R) along with his captain Rohit Sharma(AFP)

SLC has reportedly approached the BCCI with a request to fill the window left vacant by the cancellation of India’s tour of Bangladesh, originally scheduled from August 17 to 31. The proposed replacement includes six matches—three ODIs and three T20Is—mirroring the format of the scrapped Bangladesh series, which has now been pushed to 2026 due to heightened regional security concerns and scheduling challenges.

According to reports, the BCCI has yet to formally respond to the Sri Lankan board’s proposal. A final decision is expected only after key consultations, especially surrounding the Asia Cup, which remains in limbo pending government clearance. An official with knowledge of the developments told Cricbuzz on Tuesday (July 9), “There is a request pending from the SLC, but we have not decided on it yet. We will have to see the situation with the Asia Cup. Everything is interlinked.”

Rohit-Kohli ODI Comeback in Sight

If the Sri Lanka series goes ahead, it could mark the return of both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli—India’s most celebrated cricketers of the last decade—to the national setup in ODIs. Both players have stepped away from Test and T20I formats, focusing solely on One-Day Internationals since India's 2024 T20 World Cup campaign.

Given their current format-specific availability and the fact that the proposed series is a white-ball assignment, the door is open for their inclusion. Rohit and Kohli have not featured in India’s ongoing Test tour of England, and their next scheduled ODI appearances remain unconfirmed amid the uncertainties around upcoming tournaments.

BCCI to discuss possibilities with Gambhir and Agarkar as Asia Cup Decision Looms

A critical factor influencing the potential Sri Lanka tour is the BCCI’s stance on the Asia Cup. The continental championship, hosted by India and scheduled between September 17 and 27, still awaits formal government approval due to geopolitical sensitivities surrounding the participation of arch-rivals Pakistan.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, currently in London for the Lord’s Test, is expected to consult with senior players, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar regarding both the Sri Lanka tour and the Asia Cup. These discussions will likely shape the BCCI’s final response to SLC’s proposal.

Bangladesh Tour Deferred Over Security

The original Bangladesh tour was postponed to 2026, with both cricket boards citing “international commitments and scheduling convenience.” However, sources have confirmed that security concerns, especially in light of rising tensions in the region, played a key role in the deferral.

Should the Sri Lanka series materialise, it will not only help the BCCI utilise the August window effectively but could also serve as valuable preparation for the ODI specialists, including Rohit and Kohli, ahead of the Asia Cup and other ICC assignments.

For now, Indian cricket fans will have to wait a little longer, but the signs point toward a possible and much-anticipated reunion with two of the game’s modern greats next month.