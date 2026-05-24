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Virat Kohli and Travis Head incident ‘nowhere to be compared’ against infamous 1981 MCG Test ‘walk-off’: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar shot down any comparison of the bad blood on show between Kohli and Head compared to the heated 1981 battle between India and Australia.

Updated on: May 24, 2026 04:01 pm IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
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The Indian-Australian rivalry saw a fresh spark during RCB’s match against SRH, in which some bad blood boiled up between Virat Kohli and Travis Head. Barbs were swapped on the field with the odd sledge tossed around, but the highlight of the incident was Kohli ignoring Head when the teams shook hands upon the conclusion of the match.

Virat Kohli refused to shake hands with Travis Head following an incident between the pair.(ANI Picture Service)

Kohli is no stranger to beef with Aussies on the field and in the crowd alike, but tensions between India and Australia can be traced back to the infamous ‘walk-off’ incident on the 1981 MCG Test between the two nations, when an incensed Sunil Gavaskar nearly threatened to pull his team from the contest after being enraged by the Australian team following an LBW decision going against him.

Speaking for the new Midwicket Stories talk-show, Gavaskar reunited with former Australian captain Allan Border, as the pair discussed that situation and remembered what took place that fateful afternoon. However, questioned about the incident later on in light of the Kohli-Head incident, Gavaskar played down the level of spice compared to the MCG incident.

“Everything goes to the public domain a lot sooner… the clip that you saw of 1981, there have been videos of the 1981 incident, but two people in AB and me talking about it, that’s probably the first time where people got to know what happened, so it’s taken that long,” stated Gavaskar. “But now thanks to social media, it’s probably a lot more immediate in how it will come through.”

Of course, the last laugh in that match belonged to India, who won their third ever Test match on Australian soil thanks to Kapil Dev’s famous five-fer. Gavaskar was captain on that occasion, while Border would soon step into the role for Australia and begin the lineage of combative Aussie leaders that have come to define cricket Down Under.

 
sunil gavaskar virat kohli travis head
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / Virat Kohli and Travis Head incident ‘nowhere to be compared’ against infamous 1981 MCG Test ‘walk-off’: Sunil Gavaskar
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