Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's Covid fund-raising campaign raises 11 crore

The couple themselves put ₹2 crore and the funds raised through the campaign will be donated to Act Grants to aid COVID-19 relief.
UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 03:21 PM IST
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma have raised nearly 11 crore in their fund-raising campaign to support COVID-19 relief work in india.

The couple themselves put 2 crore and the funds raised through the campaign will be donated to Act Grants to aid COVID-19 relief.

Their aim was to raise 7 crore through 'Ketto' but with two days still left, they have managed to surpass their target by a handsome margin.

MPL Sports Foundation, part of fantasy gaming company MPL, also donated 5 crore.

"The campaign received overwhelmed response from the people," a press release said.

"Words fall short to express how overwhelmed we feel to have exceeded our target not once, but twice, thanks to each one of you. To everyone who has donated, shared, & helped in any way, I want to say a big thank you. We are #InThisTogether & we will overcome this together," Kohli wrote on his Twitter handle as he shared the update about the funds raised through the initiative so far.

