Virat Kohli bats in long net session during lunch on Day 2 of India's practice match against County Select XI at Durham

Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is not playing in the three-day practice match against County Select XI due to stiffness in his back, looked perfectly alright on the second day of the match as he batted the entire duration of the lunch break in the nets.

Just as the action concluded in the first session on day 2 of the tour match, Kohli came out to bat in the nets that were put up quickly at one of the practice pitches in the outfield. Kohli showed no signs of any 'stiffness' in his back, as informed by the BCCI on Wednesday, as he took throw downs under the watchful eyes of coach Ravi Shastri.

Many were surprised to see both Kohli and vice captain Ajinkya Rahane miss India's only practice game in their over a month-long stay in the UK, since losing the World Test Championship Final to New Zealand last month in Southampton.

WATCH VIDEO - Virat Kohli bats in nets in Durham

BCCI said Kohli was ruled out of the practice match, which has been given first-class status, due to stiffness in back.

"Captain Virat Kohli felt some stiffness in his back on late Monday evening and he has been advised rest from the three-day first-class warm-up game by the BCCI Medical Team," the release said.

India start their campaign in the five-match series against England from August 4, when the first Test begins at Trent Bridge, the venue where India registered their solitary win in the 1-4 loss to England in 2018.

India's top order of Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara failed to get much practice under their belt as they were dismissed cheaply on day 1 at Durham. KL Rahul scored a fluent century while Ravindra Jadeja registered a half century.

Kohli and Rahane will be crucial for India in the series and it would have been good for them to get some match practice under their belt in this match.

The Indian captain's decision to sit out the match now seems rather bewildering as he showed no signs of any injury during the net session. He spent a long time chatting with young spinner Washington Sundar while walking back to the pavilion after his practice was done.

