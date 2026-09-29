Virat Kohli builds ultimate ODI batter: Sachin Tendulkar among 7 legends, but AB de Villiers beats Dhoni for one skill

For the perfect batter that Virat Kohli has been in ODI cricket — he holds the record for the most centuries, is gunning for the record for most runs in the format, and earned the moniker of ‘chase master’ in this very format — the former India captain did not pick himself when asked to build the ‘ultimate’ ODI batter. He instead went for seven other legends, including Sachin Tendulkar.
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Speaking to Star Sports ahead of the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati, Kohli was asked to build his “ultimate ODI batter shot by shot”, and what he picked was indeed “pure class.”
For the straight drive, he showed no hesitation, and there shouldn't have been any other guess. He picked Tendulkar. For the cover drive, he went with former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, Rahul Dravid for the flick shot, and Virender Sehwag for the cut shot.
Deep Dive
Why did Virat Kohli choose Sachin Tendulkar for the straight drive in his ultimate ODI batter selection?
Kohli picked Tendulkar for the straight drive due to the latter's exceptional skill and legacy in ODI cricket, highlighting Tendulkar's mastery of that shot.
How has Virat Kohli's performance influenced his standing among ODI greats after reaching 15,000 runs?
Kohli became the second player to reach 15,000 ODI runs, doing so faster than Tendulkar, which solidifies his position among the greats and showcases his consistent performance in the format.
Should fans compare Virat Kohli's achievements to those of Sachin Tendulkar?
Kohli himself believes comparisons with Tendulkar make no sense because he respects Tendulkar's legacy and aims to focus on his own journey and contribution to Indian cricket.
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Kohli did take a few seconds when asked to pick the batter for the sweep shot, calling it a “difficult choice”, but eventually went with former Australia batter Matthew Hayden.
For six-hitting, Kohli looked no further than his former RCB teammate Chris Gayle. But in a surprise move, he picked AB de Villiers, his good friend and another former RCB teammate, for running between the wickets, ahead of India legend MS Dhoni.
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Kohli looks ahead to 2nd ODI
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The 37-year-old carved out a sensational unbeaten 139 against the West Indies on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram as India scripted an eight-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
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The 37-year-old carved out a sensational unbeaten 139 against the West Indies on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram as India scripted an eight-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
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It was his second century in three matches at the venue, his 55th in ODIs and 25th in a successful chase — all adding to the sense that Kohli is already locked in for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
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En route, he went past 15,000 runs in the format, surpassing Tendulkar as the quicker of the two to the landmark. He also became the first batter to score 7,000 ODI runs in India.
India will play the second match against the West Indies on Wednesday in Guwahati, followed by the third and final match of the series on October 3 at the PCA New Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.