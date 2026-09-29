Virat Kohli builds ultimate ODI batter: Sachin Tendulkar among 7 legends, but AB de Villiers beats Dhoni for one skill

For the perfect batter that Virat Kohli has been in ODI cricket — he holds the record for the most centuries, is gunning for the record for most runs in the format, and earned the moniker of ‘chase master’ in this very format — the former India captain did not pick himself when asked to build the ‘ultimate’ ODI batter. He instead went for seven other legends, including Sachin Tendulkar.

India's Virat Kohli inside the bus at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport ahead of the team's 2nd ODI against West Indies, in Guwahati (Hafiz Ahmed)

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Speaking to Star Sports ahead of the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati, Kohli was asked to build his “ultimate ODI batter shot by shot”, and what he picked was indeed “pure class.”

For the straight drive, he showed no hesitation, and there shouldn't have been any other guess. He picked Tendulkar. For the cover drive, he went with former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, Rahul Dravid for the flick shot, and Virender Sehwag for the cut shot.

Deep Dive Why did Virat Kohli choose Sachin Tendulkar for the straight drive in his ultimate ODI batter selection? Kohli picked Tendulkar for the straight drive due to the latter's exceptional skill and legacy in ODI cricket, highlighting Tendulkar's mastery of that shot. How has Virat Kohli's performance influenced his standing among ODI greats after reaching 15,000 runs? Kohli became the second player to reach 15,000 ODI runs, doing so faster than Tendulkar, which solidifies his position among the greats and showcases his consistent performance in the format. Should fans compare Virat Kohli's achievements to those of Sachin Tendulkar? Kohli himself believes comparisons with Tendulkar make no sense because he respects Tendulkar's legacy and aims to focus on his own journey and contribution to Indian cricket.

Kohli did take a few seconds when asked to pick the batter for the sweep shot, calling it a “difficult choice”, but eventually went with former Australia batter Matthew Hayden.

For six-hitting, Kohli looked no further than his former RCB teammate Chris Gayle. But in a surprise move, he picked AB de Villiers, his good friend and another former RCB teammate, for running between the wickets, ahead of India legend MS Dhoni.

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Kohli looks ahead to 2nd ODI

{{^usCountry}} The 37-year-old carved out a sensational unbeaten 139 against the West Indies on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram as India scripted an eight-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 37-year-old carved out a sensational unbeaten 139 against the West Indies on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram as India scripted an eight-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. {{/usCountry}}

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It was his second century in three matches at the venue, his 55th in ODIs and 25th in a successful chase — all adding to the sense that Kohli is already locked in for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

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En route, he went past 15,000 runs in the format, surpassing Tendulkar as the quicker of the two to the landmark. He also became the first batter to score 7,000 ODI runs in India.

India will play the second match against the West Indies on Wednesday in Guwahati, followed by the third and final match of the series on October 3 at the PCA New Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.