Virat Kohli can't keep calm, dances inside dressing room after RCB invade CSK fortress after 17 years: ‘Win so special’

Breaching the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fortress at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has always been a task too steep for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Heading into Match 8 of the IPL 2025 edition, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side was touted as the favourites. However, Rajat Patidar and co managed to do the unthinkable by defeating the hosts by 50 runs. This is the first time since 2008 that RCB has been able to defeat Chennai in Chennai. Virat Kohli danced inside the dressing room after RCB defeated CSK by 50 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium. (Screengrabs - RCB Instagram)

As expected, the RCB players, including Virat Kohli, could not keep calm, and the entire contingent celebrated in style.

Kohli was seen shaking a leg to Humankind's 'Run It Up' song inside the dressing room. The former India captain seemed elated with RCB's win over five-time champions CSK.

This was not it as the celebrations continued even when the franchise reached the hotel. Kohli was seen grooving to the same track.

Even the likes of Lungi Ndigi, Liam Livingstone and Phil Salt were also seen dancing along to express their happiness.

The video was shared by RCB's official Instagram handle, and the caption read, "A win so special, it got King Kohli grooving. This team! The vibes! We’re loving it."

Kohli scores 31 runs against CSK

RCB posted 196/7 in the allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Rajat Patidar (51 off 32 balls), Phil Salt (32 runs off 16 balls) and Tim David (22 off 8 balls) were the standout performers with the bat.

Virat Kohli did not have a good day as he failed to strike the ball well, managing just 31 runs off 30 balls. For the majority of his innings, the right-hander was batting with a strike rate of less than 100. His innings only gained respectability after he scored a six and a four off the bowling of Matheesha Pathirana.

RCB then had no problem in defending the total as CSK was restricted to 146/8. Josh Hazlewood broke the back of the hosts' chase as he dismissed Rahul Tripathi and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the second over.

Yash Dayal and Liam Livingstone also returned with two scalps each as RCB registered a comprehensive victory. With this win, RCB is placed at the top of the standings.