Virat Kohli can't stop blowing flying kisses to Anushka Sharma after 30th century: 'She knows everything that...'

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener is turning out to be a moment of redemption for the Indian national team in Perth. Day 3 saw Yashasvi Jaiswal get his ton, smacking 161 off 297 balls, packed with 15 fours and three sixes, at a strike rate of 54.21. Meanwhile, KL Rahul slammed 77 off 176 balls, including five fours, with a 43.75 strike rate. Virat Kohli blows kisses towards Anushka Sharma.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli also got his 30th Test hundred, and 80th overall on Day 3. Kohli silenced his critics as he battled past 94 deliveries to get his half-century in the 117th over, flicking Pat Cummins through midwicket and picking three runs. 2024 has been a tough year for the former captain, who just had one fifty before this in 13 innings. Kohli also had his wife Anushka Sharma present at the Optus Stadium, and the Bollywood superstar was visibly emotional, as she gave a standing applause.

Then he reached his ton in 143 balls in the 135th over, receiving a full delivery from Labuschagne, which he swept away fine past a diving fielder for a four. The camera once again panned to Anushka, who was emotional. He was also seen blowing flying kisses to his wife. Then India declared right away, posting 487/6, with a lead of 534 runs.

Virat Kohli lauds Anushka Sharma

Speaking after declaring, Kohli hailed Anushka for her presence in his life. Speaking to the broadcasters, he said, “Yes, look I mean Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. So she knows everything that goes on behind the scenes, when I am in the room, what goes on in the head, when you don't play well, you make a few mistakes, when you are getting yourself in. I just wanted to contribute to the team's cause, you know I am not a guy who wants to hang around just for a sake of it. I take pride in performing for my country and just feels amazing, the fact that she is here makes it even more special.”

The pair welcomed their second child earlier this year in February. They have accompanied Kohli for the ongoing series in Australia. In the first innings, Kohli faced only 12 balls, as he departed for five runs. Facing a hard length delivery from Josh Hazlewood, Kohli got a thick outside edge, which saw the ball fly to Usman Khawaja at first slip for a regulation catch.

Kohli now has seven tons in Australia, which is the joint-highest for most Test hundreds in an away country for India. He is on level terms with Sunil Gavaskar (7 in West Indies), and ahead of Rahul Dravid (6 in England), Sachin Tendulkar (6 in Australia). In the list for most Test tons against an opponent for India, he is joint-third with Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli has nine Test centuries vs the Aussies, and Sachin also has nine. Sunil Gavaskar leads the pack with 13 vs West Indies, and Tendulkar also has 11 vs Australia. Meanwhile, Gavaskar also has eight vs Australia.

Among the visiting batters with most Test centuries in Australia, Kohli is now joint-second with Wally Hammond, and Jack Hobbs (9) leads the pack.