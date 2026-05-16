Virat Kohli decodes T20 cricket's scary new reality: ‘One slip and the whole competition is done’

Virat Kohli has framed modern T20 cricket as a format where the pressure no longer builds over a number of overs, but it changes almost every delivery.

Virat Kohli after his century against the Kolkata Knight Riders.(ANI Pic Service)

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Speaking on the RCB podcast, Kohli said the format has moved into a new competitive space where a single ball can shift the emotional and tactical dynamics of a match.

Kohli explains T20’s new pressure economy

Virat Kohli said his own understanding of trophies and big matches has changed with time. He said the meaning of a tournament win is not limited to the final result, because the emotional investment of people watching becomes part of the event itself.

“I started off thinking of trophies as accolades and achievements,” Kohli said. “But at the end of the day, why do people get so involved and engrossed, say for a semi-final or final? I think the opportunity to win a competition in itself feels like a very difficult thing to achieve, right? And when it’s difficult, and people feel like it might or might not happen, the connection and intensity with which they watch goes 10 levels higher.

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{{^usCountry}} While you are playing and you are creating an impact, because so many people are watching together, it’s not only about winning the trophy, it’s about what they feel when they watch you play. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While you are playing and you are creating an impact, because so many people are watching together, it’s not only about winning the trophy, it’s about what they feel when they watch you play. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Even though they haven’t contributed in the game, the impact you feel as a spectator when I’m acting from the dugout - I’m feeling those emotions when I’m watching a Krunal play under pressure. And that just creates an energy inside you which is very difficult to explain. You feel like there’s a buzz again, you feel like, oh man, this was phenomenal. I feel inspired looking at these kinds of moments,” said Kohli. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even though they haven’t contributed in the game, the impact you feel as a spectator when I’m acting from the dugout - I’m feeling those emotions when I’m watching a Krunal play under pressure. And that just creates an energy inside you which is very difficult to explain. You feel like there’s a buzz again, you feel like, oh man, this was phenomenal. I feel inspired looking at these kinds of moments,” said Kohli. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He then moved to the larger shift in T20 cricket. He said he had recently spoken to KL Rahul about how the format now feels completely different from what it used to be. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then moved to the larger shift in T20 cricket. He said he had recently spoken to KL Rahul about how the format now feels completely different from what it used to be. {{/usCountry}}

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“He said, it feels like a different game altogether. It’s not even a different format. Because every ball is an intense event. The momentum can shift in every ball of the game. It’s almost like you’re playing a high-intensity Champions League football game where one bad pass or one slip and the whole competition is done,” Kohli said.

This captures the current of T20 cricket, where batting tempo, bowling match-ups, fielding moments and tactical calls can all carry immediate consequences. Kohli’s point was not just about higher scoring or more aggressive batting. It was about the compression of pressure. In the current version of the format, recovery windows have become shorter, and individual moments carry greater match value.

Kohli also praised the next generation of T20 players for the skill level and confidence they bring into the game.

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“The talent is through the roof. Their hand-eye coordination and the confidence they have in those abilities is outstanding. It’s lovely for people to watch. It’s great for the game.”

At the same time, Kohli argued that modern T20 still leaves room for classical methods. He said players do not need to look identical in style to reach the same outcome.

“There are different ways to achieve the same goals,” Kohli said. “Everyone has their own way of playing the game. Greame Smith, for example, we felt like it’s very difficult for him to hit the ball through the offside with a straight bat, but through the onside, he was unbeatable. And if you look at his record, he was a very successful Test player, very successful Test captain.”

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Kohli said cricket history has always had successful players who did not fit a perfect technical template.

“It’s not like an AB de Villiers kind of, you know, everything aligned and just perfection. Not like a Sachin Tendulkar, where the bat’s coming down absolutely in a straight line. But people have found ways to succeed who have not had those kinds of abilities or that kind of way to play the game. It’s lovely for people to watch. It’s great for the game. At the same time, you have an opportunity for, say, players like myself, Bhuvi, and KL. KL, for example, for that matter. He’s doing great things, you know, again in T20 cricket.”

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Kohli said the technical foundations of cricket remain valuable even as the format changes. Balance, method and repeatable skills still matter, especially for players who grew up building their game around Test cricket.

“There are certain technicalities of the game that will never go out of fashion. You need technique. You need balance. You need some kind of symmetry to play this game. And because we’ve worked on those technical aspects for so long in our lives, from very young, because we aspired to play Test cricket and the technical foundation was the be-all and end-all for us - when you have technical abilities in place, you can always adjust.”

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Kohli used Bhuvneshwar Kumar as an example of a player whose value comes from repetition, clarity and execution rather than constant reinvention.

“What is Bhuvi doing? He's not bowling banana in-swingers, banana out-swingers. He is bowling at a length that is telling the guys, 'I am good enough to hit this length every time. It is the most difficult length to hit. And I'm just going to keep hitting this length. Are you good enough to take me on or not?’ It's simple stuff. It's repetition. Its execution. It's uncomplicated consistency backed with tremendous belief. That's all he's doing. And look at the results.

“He's got six three-wicket hauls in 11 games. That's crazy. He's not even going at eight this season, you know.

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“He's not playing all year round. He is not grinding through franchise tournaments on every continent. He is just someone who has spent a lifetime learning one thing very well, and then doing it. The belief he has in his abilities because of the work he's done from a childhood age of eight, nine years old to now - those foundations will always hold him in good stead.”

Kohli’s larger argument was clear. T20 cricket has become faster, sharper and more punishing, but it has not erased the value of old-school cricket skills. The format now rewards range, confidence, and power, but it still leaves space for players who deeply understand their strengths and can execute them under extreme pressure.

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