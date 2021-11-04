‘Virat Kohli didn’t do anything when India were in a crisis': Former England cricketer Monty Panesar

Virat Kohli's reputation as a leader took a stern blow as Team India struggled to find its foot at the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE. The Men In Blue started their campaign on the back of a crushing defeat against arch rivals Pakistan and there was no change in fate when the team faced New Zealand a week later. India, however, staged a strong comeback by beating Afghanistan by 66 runs on Wednesday but their fate no longer remain in their own hands.

With early exit fears from the T20 World Cup still looming large on India, former England spinner Monty Panesar didn't mince any words and was highly critical of Kohli's leadership qualities. The ex-cricketer claimed that the 32-year-old will always be remembered for his batting heroics, but will have plenty of naysayers when the topic shifts to his captaincy.

Panesar's remarks came ahead of India's do-or-die encounter against Afghanistan, which they won comprehensively in Abu Dhabi.

“People will remember Virat as a great batsman and massive chaser but will always criticize him as a leader because he couldn’t do anything when the team was under crisis and he failed to turn it around," the former England spinner was quoted as saying in a Times of India report.

Sharing his views on India's dismal run at the World Cup, where the team endured one-sided defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand, Panesar blamed the management and said the skipper, coach and the mentor have to come align on the same page.

“India can still qualify. They can still turn it around. But it needs a lot of things and all will depend on Virat, Ravi, and Dhoni. Virat, Ravi, and Dhoni need to be on the same page. I believe they are not,” Panesar remarked.

India's Net Run Rate has improved a lot but they need to continue the good work and beat Scotland and Namibia by good margins and then hope New Zealand lose at least one of their next two games to Afghanistan or Namibia.

