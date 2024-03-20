Virat Kohli ‘dreams’ of doubling it up for RCB after Mandhana and Co win WPL title: ‘Will try my very best’

Star batter Virat Kohli has expressed that winning an IPL trophy is a dream of his as he has yet to get his hands on it despite being one of the few players who are still playing since the inception of the tournament. Kohli has been associated with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise since the inception of IPL in 2008, he also led the side for many years but failed to help them win the title. They came close thrice to lifting the trophy - in 2009, 2011 and 2016 but on all three occasions faltered in the final battle. Virat Kohli wants to be part of an IPL-winning side.

However, after RCB women's team won the WPL title this season, now Faf du Plessis and Co. will be under immense pressure to double it up. Smriti Mandhana and Co. lifted the trophy on their second attempt by outclassing Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2024 final.

Meanwhile, Kohli asserted that they saw the women's side achieving the glory and now they will try their best to double it up.

“It was absolutely amazing. When they won it (WPL), we were watching. Hopefully, we can double it up with the trophies and that will be something truly special,” said Kohli during the RCB Unbox event in Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kohli has been a consistent performer for RCB over the years. said that it remains his dream to be part of an IPL-winning side.

“That’s a dream of mine to know what it feels like winning an IPL trophy. I will be here, be a part of the team that wins the trophy for the first time. I will try my very best with my abilities, my experience to be able to do that for the fans and the franchise,” said the former captain of RCB.

The Indian batting maestro is also the leading run-getter in the tournament's history with 7263 runs in 237 matches which included 7 centuries and 50 half-centuries.

Kohli has ensured that RCB will continue to play with the same passion and commitment to achieve the dream of winning an IPL title.

“It is because of the way we play our cricket, our commitment and the passion that we saw over the years that we have such a fanbase. So, that’s not going to change and that’s my promise every year to the fans, to the team and to everyone involved,” he added.