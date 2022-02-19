Virat Kohli given bio-bubble break by BCCI, leaves for home before 3rd T20I against West Indies

Virat Kohli has been given a bio-bubble break by the BCCI and the former Indian captain will not be featuring in the third and final T20I of the series against West Indies on Sunday, according to PTI.

The BCCI has given senior batter a 10-day break from the Indian team's bio-bubble. The report further states that Kohli will not be playing in the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka beginning on February 24 in Lucknow.

"Yes, Kohli has left home on Saturday morning as India have already won the series. As it has been decided by BCCI, it will be a policy to give all the regular all format players periodic breaks from the bubble to ensure that their workload management and mental health is taken care of," a senior BCCI official privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Kohli has been with the Indian team since December when the side toured South Africa for three Tests and as many ODIs. The 33-year-old had led the team in the Test series before stepping down as captain in the longest format a day after the final Test in Cape Town.

The batter played in all the three ODIs against West Indies and scored an important half-century in the second T20I of the series against the visitors on Friday.

Kohli slammed a much-needed fifty after a string of low scores in the limited-overs format, scoring 52 off 41 deliveries to bail India out of trouble after early dismissals of Ishan Kishan (2), Rohit Sharma (19), and Suryakumar Yadav (6).

“I decided to be positive when I went in," Kohli had said as he reflected on his innings.

"Despite losing a few wickets, I wanted to continue in the same way. I was disappointed to get out because the game was set up nicely to go hard in the last few overs, which is my strength. I am happy that I went out with a clear intent today.”

