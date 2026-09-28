Virat Kohli gives Shubman Gill his flowers: ‘Senior players in the team are smiling, laughing under him’

Irrespective of the rumours doing the rounds on social media, the atmosphere surrounding the Indian team remains warm and healthy under captain Shubman Gill, said Virat Kohli after his unbeaten 139 guided India to an emphatic eight-wicket win over West Indies in the first ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Kohli smashed his 55th ODI century, while Gill's 110 made light work of the stiff 296-run target set by the Windies.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill in great spirits after the match (BCCI)

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Kohli and Gill added 151 runs for the second wicket after Rohit Sharma's dismissal for 32, recording their fifth century partnership in ODIs. But amid their stand, fans also got a sneak peek into the mood inside the Indian dressing room. There were plenty of laughs between the two, with the light-hearted exchanges continuing until the end of the game.

Also Read: Shubman Gill staunchly backs his seasoned batter Virat Kohli after thrashing West Indies, ‘You just let him be’

Deep Dive What role did Shubman Gill play in Virat Kohli's recent ODI success against West Indies? Shubman Gill scored 110 runs and partnered with Virat Kohli to add 151 runs for the second wicket, significantly contributing to India’s eight-wicket victory over the West Indies. Why did Virat Kohli emphasize the importance of team goals over personal milestones? Kohli believes that prioritizing the team's success is crucial for longevity in cricket, stating that focusing solely on personal numbers can compromise overall team performance. How has the atmosphere in the Indian dressing room been described under Shubman Gill's captaincy? The atmosphere in the Indian dressing room is described as warm and healthy, with senior players like Kohli expressing that their camaraderie helps alleviate pressure, allowing players to enjoy the game.

As Kohli pointed out, that camaraderie summed up the atmosphere in Gill's team as India prepare for next year's World Cup in South Africa. With the players appearing to be in good spirits, the on-field bonhomie offered a glimpse of a team seemingly united, moving past the fabricated rift rumours.

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{{^usCountry}} “I have known him since the time he came into the team. I’ve always shared a very free-flowing and fun-filled camaraderie with him. At the end of the day, you make a conscious effort. Now he is in a leadership position; I’ve been in that position for a long time. I’m now a senior player, so when senior players or the leaders are in the team are smiling, laughing, all the other players feel like ‘Yeah man, there’s no problem at all’,” Kohli said in a video posted by BCCI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I have known him since the time he came into the team. I’ve always shared a very free-flowing and fun-filled camaraderie with him. At the end of the day, you make a conscious effort. Now he is in a leadership position; I’ve been in that position for a long time. I’m now a senior player, so when senior players or the leaders are in the team are smiling, laughing, all the other players feel like ‘Yeah man, there’s no problem at all’,” Kohli said in a video posted by BCCI. {{/usCountry}}

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“Even if it’s a big-pressure scenario, everyone is laughing and having fun. It just relaxes all the other guys because we are not taking pressure. We are showing that we can smile and have a good laugh, but at the same time, being professionals on the field. We hardly even talk about the match itself. Because he knows what to do, and I know what to do.”

Team goal over personal milestones

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Kohli enjoyed another record-filled outing during his 55th ODI century, becoming the fastest player to complete 15,000 runs in the format after the great Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli took 303 innings to reach the milestone, while Tendulkar required 377. However, Kohli has always prioritised the team's cause over personal milestones, believing that individual glory means little if the team doesn’t win.

“You can only play for that long if you are looking to make the team win. You can’t play for that long for numbers. Because in need to get numbers, you will end up compromising on the main goal. And you can’t play for long in that manner. I’m lucky to have been in this position for so long, and of course, a big number like that to tick it off along the way to another win is really special,” added Kohli.

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