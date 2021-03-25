Home / Cricket / 'Virat Kohli has 43 ODI tons, don't think he'll be worried too much': Deep Dasgupta on India captain's hundred drought
'Virat Kohli has 43 ODI tons, don't think he'll be worried too much': Deep Dasgupta on India captain's hundred drought

Former India opener wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta said the way Kohli is batting it is only a matter of time before gets to the three figure mark.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Pune: Indian captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first One Day International cricket match between India and England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (PTI)

It has been close to 500 days since India captain Virat Kohli last scored an international century. He did a million dollars in the first ODI against England but was unfortunately out for 56. Former India opener wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta, however, feels there is nothing to worry.

"I don't think so. Somebody who has scored 43 hundred in this format I don't think he will be worried too much getting a few more. I thought the last game he looked like I thought he was going to get one," Deep Dasgupta told Sports Today.

Dasgupta said the way Kohli is batting it is only a matter of time before gets to the three-figure mark.

"The way he was batting, he totally dominated the bowling. Unfortunately, he picked out a fielder. And that was his favourite shot, whipping on his pads that's his favourite shot. It's just a matter of time, I won't be too worried. As long as he is batting well, you know it's around the corner. I won't be surprised in the next couple of games he gets a hundred," Deep Dasgupta said.

Speaking about youngsters Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna’s match-changing performances in Pune, Dasgupta said playing IPL cricket over the years has done a world of good to these youngsters coming up through the ranks.

"It just gave you the feeling that they have been there before, they have done it. I guess to a certain extent you have got to give credit to IPL as well. As youngsters coming through they play IPL, I won't say international cricket but a couple of notches below international cricket.

"The fact that they spend time with the international players. How they set themselves up for big games under pressure. I mean all of that. Apart from the level of cricket, IPL has everything else, crowd, pressure, spotlight, everything else so I think it's a great kind of learning process for the players coming through the system," he added.

