'Virat Kohli has been a great asset to him,' Brett Lee explains reasons behind Glenn Maxwell's rocking start in IPL 2021

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee believes being in the company of Virat Kohli has had a positive impact on Glenn Maxwell. The Aussie had a horrendous season for Punjab Kings (Kings XI Punjab at the time) last year in IPL, where he could only muster 108 runs in 14 games.

Many believed that Maxwell will find it hard to find takers at the auction in IPL 2021, but he was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹14.25 crore in February.

Maxwell has started the season in a supreme fashion, as he scored 39 runs in RCB's first game against Chennai Super Kings, and then followed it up with a fiery half century against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Speaking on Star Sports, Brett Lee said that Maxwell is learning while batting alongside Kohli.

“Playing in new colours, I believe, has really helped Maxwell this season. As far as the 2 games are concerned, he has batted with Kohli a fair bit. I think Kohli been a great asset for him,” Brett Lee said.

“He brings his concentration back in the play. He brings the heart rate down. He (Kohli) is a good ally next to him. He displayed very good temperament and started the tournament so well," he further added.

RCB are currently placed at the top of the IPL table with two wins in two games. They will next face off against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.