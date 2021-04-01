Virat Kohli joins RCB squad in Chennai, will be in 7-day quarantine before IPL 2021

Hours after AB de Villiers’ arrival in Chennai, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli too joined the RCB bubble on Thursday ahead of IPL 2021. RCB took to Twitter to confirm Kohli’s arrival.

"Captain Virat Kohli has arrived in Chennai," RCB said, announcing Kohli's arrival in a tweet, along with a picture of their captain wearing a mask.

Unlike other players involved in the India-England series, Kohli will be under the mandatory seven-day quarantine as he had left the bio-bubble in Pune after leading India to a 2-1 ODI series victory against England.

Kohli has been part of bio-secure bubbles since the end of January, ahead of the England series, and was part of each of the four Tests, five T20 Internationals and three ODIs.

Head coach Simon Katich also came out of quarantine, along with pacer Navdeep Saini as the RCB team underwent another practice session.

RCB director of cricket operations Mike Hesson confirmed that Kohli will bat at the top of the order.

"Look for me, form is important. More importantly, it's about the confidence that they bring in. Some players need performance to get that confidence. Some don't. Virat is so experienced with RCB. He is going to bat at the top of the order. It's a position that he knows well," Hesson said in a virtual press conference.

"He is in fine touch at the moment. His tempo is really pleasing. I thought the way he played against England in those T20Is just showed that his tempo is really good and he can control the innings. That's something that we have seen, on his day when he does that for RCB, we know we are going to get an above-par score," he further said.

"I know Virat will turn up confident. He is hugely passionate about playing for RCB. Can't wait to have him on board. And we can't wait for our first game," Hesson added.