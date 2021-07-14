Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root react after ICC confirms WTC 2 fixture and point system

Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Joe Root, the captains of the top three teams of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) reacted after ICC set the bowling rolling for the second edition of WTC on Wednesday. The second edition of the WTC, will commence with the England-India series in Nottingham on August 4.

Apart from laying down the home and away fixtures of the top nine teams, ICC also made an important announcement about the point system that will be followed in the next cycle.

"Each match of the upcoming WTC will now be contested for the same number of points – 12 for a win, four for a draw and six for a tie, moving away from the previous system where the same number of points were allocated to each series, divided across the number of matches played," ICC said.

Reacting to the announcement, India captain Kohli said he is eagerly waiting for the WTC 2 to begin with the England series.

“It was great to have played the final of the ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand in what was a memorable contest. Not just the final, we saw the determination of players throughout the first edition of the championship.

“The following of cricket lovers too was great to see, and I am sure they will all be waiting eagerly for the second edition. We will regroup with new energy for the next cycle starting with our series against England, hoping to give our fans a lot to cheer about," said, Kohli, the captain of WTC runner-up India, as quoted by ICC.

England captain Joe Root said it will be challenge for them to start their WTC 2 campaign against last edition's finalists India.

“We start our campaign in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship against the finalists of last time, which is an interesting challenge straight away. India are a fine all-round side and it would be good to test them in our home conditions.

“We narrowly missed out on qualifying for the final last time and are looking to do better this time. Test cricket is a format we all want to excel in and with points at stake for each match, everyone has to be at their best all the time," Root said.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said he is eager to defend the title.

“It was obviously pretty special to win the inaugural ICC World Test Championship in Southampton last month and it’s exciting to now look ahead to the second edition.

“The WTC has certainly added more context and brought new meaning to Test cricket and it was awesome to see the interest that was generated around the Final against India. We know trying to defend the title will be a huge challenge, but our focus will be on making sure we prepare as well as we can for the tours ahead and trying to maintain our level of performance,” he said.

