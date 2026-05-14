Virat Kohli on stump mic: ‘Ab India ke liye thode he khelna hai’

Virat Kohli returned to form in style against Kolkata Knight Riders, reminding everyone why he remains one of the finest chasers in the game after bouncing back from consecutive ducks. He responded in emphatic fashion with a magnificent century in a crucial run chase, guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to an important victory. Kohli looked completely in control throughout the innings, timing the ball beautifully and handling the pressure with ease. Despite being fully focused on the chase, the former RCB captain also appeared relaxed and in high spirits at the crease, enjoying the occasion as he steadily took the game away from KKR with another trademark knock under pressure.

Virat Kohli scored a brilliant century against KKR.(ANI Pic Service)

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Kohli looked determined from the moment he walked out to bat against KKR, even celebrating the very first run he scored after enduring back-to-back ducks in his previous two outings. Once he settled at the crease, the RCB star appeared completely at ease and enjoyed himself in the middle during the chase.

He also shared a light-hearted exchange with former teammate Manish Pandey, with whom he has played a lot of cricket, from Under-19 cricket to the senior level for India. A video from the match has since gone viral on social media, with the stump mic catching Kohli joking about attempting a scoop shot.

“Mai maarunga yeh, Ab India ke liye thodi he khelna hai, ab toh harr shot lagega,” Kohli was heard telling Pandey during the innings.

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{{#usCountry}} Also Read - Spiritual Virat Kohli doesn't chase accolades anymore; it's his honesty to his craft that keeps him going Virat Kohli continues to dominate in IPL {{/usCountry}}

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Kohli may have retired from T20Is after India’s World Cup triumph in 2024, but his dominance in the format remains as strong as ever. The batting great continues to lead from the front in the IPL, where he finally lifted his maiden title last season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This year too, he has been central to RCB’s impressive campaign, with the franchise sitting at the top of the points table for most of the season. The former captain has once again been their leading run-scorer, underlining his consistency and hunger even after stepping away from international T20 cricket.

Meanwhile, Kohli remained unbeaten on 105 off 60 deliveries, striking 11 fours and three sixes as he guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru through a demanding chase against Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB chased down 193 with six balls to spare, finishing on 194/4 in 19.1 overs after KKR had posted 192/4.

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The century marked Kohli’s ninth IPL hundred and his first since the 2023 season. During the innings, he also moved past MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to become the player with the most appearances in IPL history, featuring in his 279th match. Kohli also added another landmark to his remarkable career by becoming the first Indian batter to complete 14,000 runs in T20 cricket.

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