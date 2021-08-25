Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘He’s walking around knowing he can get anyone out at any stage’: Virat Kohli lauds ‘fearless’ Mohammed Siraj
cricket

‘He’s walking around knowing he can get anyone out at any stage’: Virat Kohli lauds ‘fearless’ Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj is the youngest in India’s pace quartet but in terms of talent, he gives a healthy competition to the likes of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 25, 2021 09:14 AM IST
India's Virat Kohli, right, and Mohammed Siraj celebrate.(AP)

Mohammed Siraj’s rise to excellence in the longest format of the game has taken many by surprise and captain Virat Kohli believes there is a reason for the Indian pacer's consistent performances. According to the Indian skipper, the confidence of Siraj has now reached a level where he can get any batsman out at any point of the game.

The Hyderabad fast bowler is the youngest in India’s pace quartet but in terms of talent, he gives healthy competition to the likes of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ishant Sharma. The 27-year-old has already taken 11 wickets in the first two Tests of the series against England.

Also read: 'Virat Kohli's India will repeat what Ajit Wadekar's team did in 1971' - Sunil Gavaskar

Addressing a pre-match virtual presser on the eve of the Headingley Test, Kohli said the tour of Australia took his confidence to another level.

“I was not surprised at all (with his growth) because I have seen him from close quarters. He is a guy who has always had the skill. You need the confidence to back that skill, the Australia series provided him with that boost and confidence,” Kohli said.

RELATED STORIES

“He is walking around knowing he can get anyone out at any stage and the belief in his game has been elevated to another level, hence you see results of what he is doing,” the skipper added.

Siraj’s impressive line and length and control have troubled the home batsmen consistently. Kohli also said that Siraj's confidence makes him flamboyant.

“I am really happy to see him coming into his own, he is going to be this kind of bowler, who is in your face and who is looking to get guys out and who is not scared, he is not going to take a backward step,” Kohli said.

Topics
virat kohli mohammed siraj
