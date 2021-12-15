Virat Kohli Press Conference, Highlights: India's Test captain available for SA ODIs, addresses ODI captaincy snub
- Virat Kohli Press Conference: India's Test captain addressed a range of topics before the team's departure for the long tour of South Africa starting December 26.
Virat Kohli Press Conference, Highlights: India's Test captain addressed the media where he spoke about the high-octane issues doing the rounds in Indian cricket. Kohli quashed the rumours about not participating in the ODI series against South Africa, clarifying once and for all that the star batter would be available for the three matches starting January 11. Kohli also weighed in on the decision to remove him as captain of the ODI team, while addressing the rumours of his alleged rift with Rohit Sharma.
Wed, 15 Dec 2021 01:32 PM
Decision to step down as T20I captain was well received, says Kohli
'About Communication from BCCI: When I told BCCI that I want to give up T20I captaincy, it was accepted really well. There was no hesitancy. I was told that it was a progressive step. I informed at that time that I would like to lead in ODIs and Tests. The communication from my side was clear but I had also informed that if the office bearers and selectors don't think I should lead in other formats then that is fine.'
Wed, 15 Dec 2021 01:31 PM
Kohli on why he was removed as ODI captain
'I can understand the reasons. BCCI has taken the reasons from a logical point of view. There is no problem between me and Rohit Sharma. I have been clarifying for the past two years and I am tired. None of my actions or decisions will be to take the team down.'
Wed, 15 Dec 2021 01:27 PM
Kohli on missing Rohit in South Africa Tests
'With his experience and skill we will miss his opportunity presence. But this also gives opportunities to new players to impress.'
Wed, 15 Dec 2021 01:26 PM
Kohli on being removed as ODI captain
'I was contacted 1.5 hours before selection of the Test team and before ending the call, I was told by the 5 selectors that I won't captain the ODI side. To which, I said, ok"
Wed, 15 Dec 2021 01:18 PM
Kohli on playing South Africa ODIs
'I am available for selection for ODIs. Few things that came out in the past that I was attending events, things like those are not credible. I was contacted 1.5 hours before selection of the Test team and before ending the call, I was told by the 5 selectors that I won't captain the ODI side."
Wed, 15 Dec 2021 01:15 PM
Virat Kohli to address media before India leaves for South Africa
All the growing speculations will be laid to rest when Virat Kohli addresses the media ahead of India's departure for the tour of South Africa. Over the last couple of weeks, a lot of questions have been asked, to which no clear answer has been given - be it Kohli's removal as captain of India's ODI team, or doubts over his participation in the ODI series against South Africa. Barring a couple of statements from Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI has remained mum over the issue. Hopefully, all questions will be answered today.