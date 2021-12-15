Virat Kohli Press Conference, Highlights: India's Test captain available for SA ODIs, addresses ODI captaincy snub

Virat Kohli Press Conference, Highlights: India's Test captain addressed the media where he spoke about the high-octane issues doing the rounds in Indian cricket. Kohli quashed the rumours about not participating in the ODI series against South Africa, clarifying once and for all that the star batter would be available for the three matches starting January 11. Kohli also weighed in on the decision to remove him as captain of the ODI team, while addressing the rumours of his alleged rift with Rohit Sharma.