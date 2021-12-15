'I have been clarifying since last 2 years and I'm tired of it': Virat Kohli addresses rumours of rift with Rohit Sharma

India Test captain Virat Kohli put an end to the speculations of rift between him and senior batter Rohit Sharma, stating he has been doing the same for the past two years and urged people to look beyond it.

He also mentioned that none of his decision would be against the team, adding Rohit's experience will be heavily missed in the Test series against the Proteas, starting from December 26.

“I have addressed this so many times that there is absolutely no problem between us. And honestly, I've been clarifying this since the last 2-2.5 years regularly and I am tired of it.”

"Time and again, this keeps coming. I can assure you one thing that none of my actions or communication will be to bring the team down until I am playing. And this has always been my point of view and this is my commitment towards Indian cricket,” the 33-year-old said while addressing a press-conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking on Rohit's absence from the Test series, who will not travel to South Africa due to a hamstring injury, Kohli said: “With his experience and skill we will miss his opportunity presence. But this also gives opportunities to new players to impress.”

The Indian contingent will leave for South Africa on Thursday, where Kohli's unit will play three Tests and the contest will then switch to limited-over format.

Kohli also asserted that controversies outside the field cannot derail him from doing well for India, but he did term it as "not ideal".

“Nothing can derail me from being prepared for Team India. Things happening outside are not ideal and there things that we can do as an individual. I am very excited to go to SA and help the team win,” said Kohli.