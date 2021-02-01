Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja is impressed with India's solid bench strength, saying India deserve to be where they are in world cricket. Shastri's comments came after India's historic 2-1 Test series win in Australia, which saw them stage a comeback for the ages after being dished out one of their worst defeats of all time in Adelaide.

With Virat Kohli not around, Ajinkya Rahane stepped up and led India diligently as they won in Melbourne, drew in Brisbane, and handed Australia their first defeat at the Gabba since 1988. Raja pointed out how none of it would have been possible without Kohli, Rahane and head coach Ravi Shastri. He lauded Kohli and the culture of aggression he's inculcated in the team, along with Rahane's calmness and Shastri's will to motivate players when the chips were down.

"I really like Virat Kohli because he has lifted everyone in the system and has provided an aggression. He has a lot of contribution in this team. At the time, India needed Ajinkya Rahane because there was a need to bring a calmness within the team after getting all out for 36 in Adelaide. He really handled it well," Raja said while speaking on YouTube channel Cricket Baaz with Waheed Khan.

"I give the most credit to coach Ravi Shastri because brain trust comes under pressure after getting all out for 36. To lift up the team at that time, and when superstars are also not available, still creating an environment in the dressing room that we are not less than any teams, and then also explaining the situation to the players, is not easy. The new players that came also performed really well," he added.

With England now scheduled to play India in four Tests, another fascinating Test series is up for grabs, and although England themselves are coming off a 2-0 series win in Sri Lanka, Raja believes India pose a strong threat to the Three Lions given their strong bench strength.

"The good thing is that India's second and third-tier players have also stood up in Australia and they have won a second series down under. So, you can imagine their confidence level now with their main players and Virat Kohli back as well. The fact that the second and third tier of players performed in Australia is an immense boost for them," Raja added.