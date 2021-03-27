Home / Cricket / 'Never played for 100s in my life, that's why ended up getting so many': Virat Kohli on his century drought
cricket

'Never played for 100s in my life, that's why ended up getting so many': Virat Kohli on his century drought

Virat Kohli said that he scored so many centuries early on in his career because he was never focused on them. Kohli was dismissed for 66 by Adil Rashid in the 2nd ODI against England. It was his 2nd consecutive fifty in this series, but he once again missed out on a hundred.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 07:06 AM IST
Indian skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the 2nd ODI between India and England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday. (BCCI/ANI Photo)

India captain Virat Kohli stressed that he has never played for personal milestones in his career, and always looked after the team's cause. Kohli's remarks came at the post-match presentation ceremony after he was questioned about his century drought following India's 6-wicket defeat in the 2nd ODI against England in Pune.

Kohli was dismissed for 66 by Adil Rashid in the 2nd ODI. It was his 2nd consecutive fifty in this se, but he once again missed out on a hundred.

Kohli's last century was back in November 2019 in the Day/Night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. His last ODI hundred was back in March 2019 against Australia.

Kohli said that he scored so many tons early on in his career because he was never focused on them.

Also Read | 'They blew us away': Kohli lauds Stokes-Bairstow after loss in 2nd ODI

"I never played for 100s in my life, that's probably why I ended up getting so many in such little time. It's all about contributing to the team cause," Kohli said.

"If the team doesn't win when you get three figures it doesn't mean anything. You're not going to sit back at the end of your career and look at numbers, it's more about how you played the game," he further added.

"When the top two sides are playing each other, it's about who is better on the night," Kohli said.

Meanwhile, speaking on India's defeat, Kohli credited Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes for taking the game away from the hosts.

"We didn't execute too well but I thought they batted brilliantly tonight. It was some of the most amazing batting you'll see when chasing. They totally blew us away during that partnership of Jonny and Ben Stokes. We didn't even have a chance during that partnership," Kohli said.

With the series levelled at 1-1, India and England will meet again on Sunday in the series decider.

virat kohli
