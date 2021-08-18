Virat Kohli remains 5th in latest ICC Test Rankings, in-form Joe Root climbs to the second position

India captain Virat Kohli continues to hold on to his fifth spot in the standings, according to the latest ICC men's Test Player Rankings released on Tuesday. While Rohit Sharma remained firm in the sixth spot, England skipper Joe Root climbed two spots to second in the rankings.

Root has been in phenomenal form this season, having already scored 5 centuries. In the second Test against India at Lord's, he scored an unbeaten 180. He is now in striking distance from the leader of the pack, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

ALSO READ| 'He made the difference with his aggression': Vengsarkar explains how Siraj 'hasn't looked back' since Australia tour

Root, a formerly top-ranked batter in the format, is on 893 rating points, only eight less than Kiwi skipper Williamson. The England captain had started the series in fifth place and overtook Kohli after the first match against India.

Player of the Match KL Rahul is another batter to gain after helping India to a 151-run victory and a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series.

The 29-year-old opener, whose career-best is the eighth position he attained in November 2017, has gained 19 slots to reach 37th place with a knock of 129 in the first innings.

The bowlers to gain from the Lord's Test include James Anderson, who has gained one spot and is sixth after a five-wicket haul in the first innings while England pacer Mark Wood and India's Mohammad Siraj have made significant gains to reach 37th and 38th positions, respectively.

Wood has gained five slots with five wickets in the match while Siraj's four wickets in each innings sees him gain 18 places

The latest weekly update, which includes performances in the first Test in Kingston, sees Pakistan captain Babar Azam move up two slots to eighth position among batters after scores of 30 and 55 while Faheem Ashraf and Fawad Alam have gained four slots each to reach 48th and 55th positions, respectively.

For the West Indies, who won by one wicket against Pakistan, Jermaine Blackwood has gained nine slots to reach 35th position after getting 22 and 55.

All-rounder Jason Holder is up five places to 43rd and captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who missed a first-innings century by three runs, has advanced 18 places to 45th.

Holder has also moved into the top 10 for bowlers, his four wickets in the match lifting him two places to ninth position.

Fast bowler Jayden Seales has soared 39 places to 58th after his eight-wicket match haul that earned him the Player of the Match award while Kemar Roach is another gainer, moving up two places to 11th.

For Pakistan, left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has gained four slots to reach 18th position after taking four wickets in each innings and Faheem is up four places to 71st.

(With ANI inputs)